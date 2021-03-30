Euronext publishes its 2020 Universal Registration Document
EURONEXT PUBLISHES ITS 2020 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT
Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Oslo and Paris – 30 March 2021 – Euronext has filed its 2020 Universal Registration Document including the 2020 Annual Financial Statements and Directors’ Report to the Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten (the “AFM”), on 30 March 2021, as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. The 2020 Universal Registration Document has been filed in English and is available:
§ on Euronext website: https://www.euronext.com/en/investor-relations/financial-information/f ...
- and at the registered office of Euronext N.V.: Beursplein 5, 1012 JW Amsterdam, The Netherlands.
Contacts
Investor Relations:
Aurélie Cohen – Chief Communications and IR Officer
Clément Kubiak – IR Manager +33 1 70 48 24 27; ir@euronext.com
Media:
Aurélie Cohen - Chief Communications and IR Officer +33 1 70 48 24 45; mediateam@euronext.com
