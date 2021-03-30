Convening of the Annual General Meeting of Euronext N.V.

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo and Paris – 30 March 2021 – Euronext today announced that the virtual Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) will take place on Tuesday 11 May 2021 at 10:30 CET. Formally, the virtual AGM will be held at Beursplein 5, 1012 JW Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

In the light of the Dutch emergency law regarding General Meetings during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Managing Board of Euronext N.V. has taken the decision to allow shareholders to attend the meeting virtually only, via internet at https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/euronextwebcast/20210511_1/ .

The agenda for the meeting is as follows: