 
checkAd

Convening of the Annual General Meeting of Euronext N.V.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 19:30  |  52   |   |   

CONTACT - Media:

  		CONTACT - Investor Relations:
Amsterdam +31 20 721 4133 Brussels +32 2 620 15 50 +33 1 70 48 24 27  
Dublin
Oslo 		+353 1 617 4249
+47 22 34 17 34

  		Lisbon
Paris 		+351 210 600 614
+33 1 70 48 24 45

  		   

CONVENING OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF EURONEXT N.V.

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo and Paris  –  30 March 2021 – Euronext today announced that the virtual Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) will take place on Tuesday 11 May 2021 at 10:30 CET. Formally, the virtual AGM will be held at Beursplein 5, 1012 JW Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

In the light of the Dutch emergency law regarding General Meetings during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Managing Board of Euronext N.V. has taken the decision to allow shareholders to attend the meeting virtually only, via internet at https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/euronextwebcast/20210511_1/.

The agenda for the meeting is as follows:

  1. Opening
  2. Presentation of the Chief Executive Officer (discussion item)
  3. Annual Report 2020
    1. Explanation of the policy on additions to reserves and dividends (discussion item)
    2. Proposal to adopt the 2020 remuneration report (voting item 1)
    3. Proposal to adopt the 2020 financial statements (voting item 2)
    4. Proposal to adopt a dividend of €157.7 million in the aggregate (voting item 3)
    5. Proposal to discharge the members of the Managing Board in respect of their duties performed during the year 2020 (voting item 4)
    6. Proposal to discharge the members of the Supervisory Board in respect of their duties performed during the year 2020 (voting item 5)
  4. Composition of the Supervisory Board
    1. Conditional appointment of Piero Novelli as a member of the Supervisory Board (voting item 6)
    2. Conditional appointment of Alessandra Ferone as a member of the Supervisory Board (voting item 7)
    3. Appointment of Diana Chan as a member of the Supervisory Board (voting item 8)
    4. Appointment of Olivier Sichel as a member of the Supervisory Board (voting item 9) 
    5. Appointment of Rika Coppens as a member of the Supervisory Board (voting item 10)
  5. Composition of the Managing Board
    1. Appointment of Delphine d’Amarzit as a member of the Managing Board (voting item 11)
  6. Proposal to amend the remuneration policy with regard to the Managing Board (voting item 12)
  7. Proposal to amend the remuneration policy with regard to the Supervisory Board (voting item 13)
  8. Proposal to appoint the external auditor (voting item 14)
  9. Proposal to amend the Articles of Association of Euronext N.V. (voting item 15)
  10. Proposal to designate the Managing Board as the competent body:
    Seite 1 von 5
    Euronext Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Convening of the Annual General Meeting of Euronext N.V. CONTACT - Media: CONTACT - Investor Relations:Amsterdam+31 20 721 4133Brussels+32 2 620 15 50+33 1 70 48 24 27 DublinOslo +353 1 617 4249+47 22 34 17 34 LisbonParis+351 210 600 614+33 1 70 48 24 45     CONVENING OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
ARM to Highlight NexOptic’s ALIIS on Upcoming Webinar
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
Genmab Announces European Marketing Authorization for Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in Relapsing Multiple ...
Wave Life Sciences Provides Update on Phase 1b/2a PRECISION-HD Trials
Novartis expands targeted radioligand therapy pipeline with in-license for compounds targeting ...
Plug Power and Brookfield Renewable Move Forward with Green Hydrogen Plant in South Central ...
Roche’s Evrysdi approved by European Commission as first and only at home treatment for spinal ...
Quisitive Announces Agreement to Acquire BankCard USA
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:30 Uhr
Euronext publishes its 2020 Universal Registration Document
29.03.21
IPO: Vivendi-Aktionäre billigen möglichen Börsengang von Universal Music
22.03.21
Euronext announces the sale of Centevo
05.03.21
ROUNDUP: Londoner Börse LSE wächst und setzt auf Refinitiv-Zukauf - Aktie fällt
04.03.21
Euronext announces volumes for February 2021
03.03.21
Euronext acquires remaining interest in iBabs
03.03.21
JEFFERIES belässt EURONEXT auf 'Buy'

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
18.05.20
7
Euronext