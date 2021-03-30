Convening of the Annual General Meeting of Euronext N.V.
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 30.03.2021, 19:30 | 52 | 0 |
|
CONTACT - Media:
|CONTACT - Investor Relations:
|Amsterdam
|+31 20 721 4133
|Brussels
|+32 2 620 15 50
|+33 1 70 48 24 27
|
Dublin
Oslo
|
+353 1 617 4249
+47 22 34 17 34
|
Lisbon
Paris
|
+351 210 600 614
+33 1 70 48 24 45
CONVENING OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF EURONEXT N.V.
Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo and Paris – 30 March 2021 – Euronext today announced that the virtual Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) will take place on Tuesday 11 May 2021 at 10:30 CET. Formally, the virtual AGM will be held at Beursplein 5, 1012 JW Amsterdam, The Netherlands.
In the light of the Dutch emergency law regarding General Meetings during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Managing Board of Euronext N.V. has taken the decision to allow shareholders to attend the meeting virtually only, via internet at https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/euronextwebcast/20210511_1/.
The agenda for the meeting is as follows:
- Opening
- Presentation of the Chief Executive Officer (discussion item)
- Annual Report 2020
- Explanation of the policy on additions to reserves and dividends (discussion item)
- Proposal to adopt the 2020 remuneration report (voting item 1)
- Proposal to adopt the 2020 financial statements (voting item 2)
- Proposal to adopt a dividend of €157.7 million in the aggregate (voting item 3)
- Proposal to discharge the members of the Managing Board in respect of their duties performed during the year 2020 (voting item 4)
- Proposal to discharge the members of the Supervisory Board in respect of their duties performed during the year 2020 (voting item 5)
- Composition of the Supervisory Board
- Conditional appointment of Piero Novelli as a member of the Supervisory Board (voting item 6)
- Conditional appointment of Alessandra Ferone as a member of the Supervisory Board (voting item 7)
- Appointment of Diana Chan as a member of the Supervisory Board (voting item 8)
- Appointment of Olivier Sichel as a member of the Supervisory Board (voting item 9)
- Appointment of Rika Coppens as a member of the Supervisory Board (voting item 10)
- Composition of the Managing Board
- Appointment of Delphine d’Amarzit as a member of the Managing Board (voting item 11)
- Proposal to amend the remuneration policy with regard to the Managing Board (voting item 12)
- Proposal to amend the remuneration policy with regard to the Supervisory Board (voting item 13)
- Proposal to appoint the external auditor (voting item 14)
- Proposal to amend the Articles of Association of Euronext N.V. (voting item 15)
- Proposal to designate the Managing Board as the competent body:
Diesen Artikel teilen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0