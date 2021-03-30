Firsthand Technology Value Fund Announces Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results, NAV of $14.82 per share

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVVC) (the “Fund”), a publicly traded venture capital fund that invests in technology and cleantech companies, announced today its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.



As of December 31, 2020, the Fund’s net assets were approximately $102.1 million, or $14.82 per share, compared with net assets of approximately $127.1 million, or $17.70 per share as of December 31, 2019. As of December 31, 2020, the Fund’s portfolio included public and private securities valued at approximately $99.7 million, or $14.46 per share, and approximately $0.34 per share in cash and cash equivalents.