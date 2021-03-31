 
checkAd

DGAP-News SMT Scharf AG publishes annual report for FY 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
31.03.2021, 07:30  |  50   |   |   

DGAP-News: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Annual Report
SMT Scharf AG publishes annual report for FY 2020

31.03.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SMT Scharf AG publishes annual report for FY 2020

  • Consolidated revenue of EUR 50.2 million in 2020 well below previous year
  • Operating result (EBIT) negative at EUR -8.1 million after impairment charges and delayed China-III approval
  • Positive impetus expected from final China-III approval in H1 2021
  • Guidance for FY 2021: Consolidated revenue of EUR 65 million to EUR 70 million, EBIT in the range EUR 2.5 million to EUR 3.0 million

Hamm, March 31, 2021 - SMT Scharf AG (WKN 575198, ISIN DE0005751986), one of the world's leading suppliers of customised transport solutions and logistics systems for underground mining, reports revenue of EUR 50.2 million for the 2020 fiscal year (2019: EUR 75.4 million). The 33.4 % decrease in revenue primarily reflected government-imposed restrictions in connection with the coronavirus pandemic and associated economic effects for SMT Scharf's business activities worldwide. Moreover, the approval of China-III machines in the Chinese market was delayed, so that the first machines delivered to Chinese mining companies could not yet be recognised as revenue in accordance with IAS 18. This significant impact on business activities was also evident in the final quarter of 2020. Group revenue reached EUR 13.3 million in this period, 48.3 % lower than in the prior-year quarter (Q4 / 2019: EUR 25.7 million).

The operating result (EBIT) reflected a loss amounting to EUR -8.1 million (2019: EUR 6.8 million). This change is mainly due to the impairment charges of EUR 6.6 million recognised in the third quarter. As part of the business policy realignment of the Canadian subsidiary RDH Mining Equipment Ltd., assets were classified as partially impaired in value. This revaluation led to an impairment charge of some EUR 5.1 million. In addition, impairment charges of EUR 1.5 million were applied in relation to internally generated intangible assets for a total of three development projects. Furthermore, due to the still outstanding China-III approval of machines delivered to Chinese mining companies, they could not yet be recognised as revenue in accordance with IAS 18. This also had a negative effect on the earnings trend. Accordingly, the EBIT margin (in relation to total operating revenue) was negative at -14.4 % (2019: 9.1 %). Earnings per share amounted to EUR -1.79 (2019: EUR 1.20).

Seite 1 von 4
SMT Scharf Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: SMT Scharf - Heuter erster Handelstag
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News SMT Scharf AG publishes annual report for FY 2020 DGAP-News: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Annual Report SMT Scharf AG publishes annual report for FY 2020 31.03.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. SMT Scharf AG publishes annual report for FY 2020 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Konkretisierung Prognose 2021
DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Vantage Towers AG - Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home 2020 Jahresergebnis über Markterwartungen
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Stellungnahme des Vorstands der Eyemaxx Real Estate AG im Vorfeld der ...
DGAP-News: De Grey Mining Ltd.: Neue in Scherzone beherbergte Goldentdeckung in Gillies auf Farno JV
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: Widerstandsfähiges Geschäft - vertrauensvoll in die Zukunft
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG achieves record results, announces cylindrical lithium-ion high-performance cell
DGAP-News: Prospect Resources Limited: Lycopodium erhält Auftrag für eine optimierte Machbarkeitsstudie
DGAP-News: CANCOM: Umsatz- und EBITDA-Wachstum im Corona-Jahr 2020. Dividendenerhöhung und optimistische ...
EQS-Adhoc: 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: Shareholders approve all proposals
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen unter ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Jahr, sind Kurse von $1 CAD möglich? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-DD: E.ON SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Gesamter Geschäftsbetrieb wird veräußert
EQS-Adhoc: Nathalie Noël wird Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) und Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung der V-ZUG ...
DGAP-News: HYD LLC for Cancer Research and Drug Development: HYD Substantiates the Science of Deuterium's Role ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Konkretisierung Prognose 2021
AURELIUS Group: AURELIUS übernimmt Bring Frigo von Posten Norge
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: SMT Scharf AG veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht für das Jahr 2020 (deutsch)
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: SMT Scharf AG veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht für das Jahr 2020
02.03.21
Original-Research: SMT Scharf AG (von Montega AG): Kaufen
01.03.21
SMT Scharf: Erneute Gewinnwarnung für 2020
01.03.21
DGAP-News: SMT Scharf AG: Operatives Ergebnis 2020 voraussichtlich geringer als erwartet (deutsch)
01.03.21
DGAP-News: SMT Scharf AG: Operatives Ergebnis 2020 voraussichtlich geringer als erwartet
01.03.21
DGAP-News: SMT Scharf AG: Revenue and earnings in 2020 significantly impacted by coronavirus and one-off effects
01.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: SMT Scharf AG: Operatives Ergebnis 2020 voraussichtlich geringer als erwartet (deutsch)
01.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: SMT Scharf AG: FY 2020 operating result prospectively lower than expected
01.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: SMT Scharf AG: Operatives Ergebnis 2020 voraussichtlich geringer als erwartet

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
26.03.21
2.733
SMT Scharf - Heuter erster Handelstag