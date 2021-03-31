 
checkAd

DGAP-News Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: The Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG focuses on continuity and change

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
31.03.2021, 09:00  |  50   |   |   

DGAP-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: The Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG focuses on continuity and change

31.03.2021 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG focuses on continuity and change

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Knorr-Bremse!
Short
Basispreis 112,68€
Hebel 13,93
Ask 0,71
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 98,67€
Hebel 13,57
Ask 0,80
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

- The existing members Prof. Dr. Klaus Mangold, Mrs. Kathrin Dahnke, Dr. Thomas Enders, Mrs. Thiele-Schürhoff, and Dr. Theodor Weimer are to be proposed for election to the Supervisory Board once again

- Dr. Stefan Sommer is to be elected as a new member of the Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting in 2020

- Dr. Claudia Mayfeld was appointed as a member of the Executive Board in the newly formed department Integrity and Legal Affairs

- Dividend proposal for fiscal 2020 of 1.52 euros resolved

- Global employee share program resolved

Munich, March 31, 2021 - At its meeting on March 30, 2021, the Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG made key personnel decisions to strengthen the continuity and stability of the Company. In addition, the Supervisory Board set an important course for the future of Knorr-Bremse with the appointment of new Executive Board member Dr. Claudia Mayfeld from May 2021 and a global employee share program.

The Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG proposes to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting in May 2021 that Prof. Dr. Klaus Mangold be re-elected to the Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG for a further two-year term. This proposal is intended in particular to ensure continuity following the unexpected death of Mr. Heinz Hermann Thiele. Mr. Mangold's in-depth knowledge of Knorr-Bremse AG is to be retained by the Company at this particular time.

Furthermore, the Supervisory Board elected Dr. Theodor Weimer as a member of the Presiding Committee with immediate effect and as a further Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Dr. Stefan Sommer (58), previously for many years Chairman of the Board of Management of ZF Friedrichshafen AG and member of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG, will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting for election to the Supervisory Board. Dr. Sommer will complement the Supervisory Board with his broad industrial experience and special knowledge of the commercial vehicles sector.

Seite 1 von 4
Knorr-Bremse Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: The Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG focuses on continuity and change DGAP-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: The Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG focuses on continuity and change 31.03.2021 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Konkretisierung Prognose 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Vantage Towers AG - Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home 2020 Jahresergebnis über Markterwartungen
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: Widerstandsfähiges Geschäft - vertrauensvoll in die Zukunft
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Stellungnahme des Vorstands der Eyemaxx Real Estate AG im Vorfeld der ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG erzielt Rekordergebnis und kündigt eine zylindrische Lithium-Ionen- ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG achieves record results, announces cylindrical lithium-ion high-performance cell
DGAP-News: De Grey Mining Ltd.: Neue in Scherzone beherbergte Goldentdeckung in Gillies auf Farno JV
EQS-Adhoc: 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: Shareholders approve all proposals
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen unter ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Jahr, sind Kurse von $1 CAD möglich? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Gesamter Geschäftsbetrieb wird veräußert
DGAP-DD: E.ON SE deutsch
EQS-Adhoc: Nathalie Noël wird Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) und Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung der V-ZUG ...
DGAP-News: HYD LLC for Cancer Research and Drug Development: HYD Substantiates the Science of Deuterium's Role ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Konkretisierung Prognose 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
AURELIUS Group: AURELIUS übernimmt Bring Frigo von Posten Norge
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:34 Uhr
Knorr-Bremse zahlt Aktionären geringere Dividende -
09:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Der Aufsichtsrat der Knorr-Bremse AG setzt auf Kontinuität und Veränderung (deutsch)
09:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: ​​​​​​​Der Aufsichtsrat der Knorr-Bremse AG setzt auf Kontinuität und Veränderung
26.03.21
Familie Thiele bleibt Hauptaktionär von Knorr-Bremse und Vossloh
26.03.21
KNORR-BREMSE IM FOKUS: Auch nach Thieles Tod soll Kontinuität herrschen
25.03.21
DGAP-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Familienstiftung sichert Kontinuität und künftigen Erfolg von Knorr-Bremse (deutsch)
25.03.21
DGAP-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Family foundation ensures continuity and future success of Knorr-Bremse
25.03.21
DGAP-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Familienstiftung sichert Kontinuität und künftigen Erfolg von Knorr-Bremse
25.03.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (deutsch)
22.03.21
DGAP-DD: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft english

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
16
ANALYSE-FLASH: Hauck & Aufhäuser senkt Ziel für Knorr-Bremse - 'Sell'
26.11.20
6
HAUCK & AUFHÄUSER belässt Knorr-Bremse auf 'Sell'