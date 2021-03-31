DGAP-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: The Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG focuses on continuity and change 31.03.2021 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- The existing members Prof. Dr. Klaus Mangold, Mrs. Kathrin Dahnke, Dr. Thomas Enders, Mrs. Thiele-Schürhoff, and Dr. Theodor Weimer are to be proposed for election to the Supervisory Board once again

- Dr. Stefan Sommer is to be elected as a new member of the Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting in 2020

- Dr. Claudia Mayfeld was appointed as a member of the Executive Board in the newly formed department Integrity and Legal Affairs

- Dividend proposal for fiscal 2020 of 1.52 euros resolved

- Global employee share program resolved

Munich, March 31, 2021 - At its meeting on March 30, 2021, the Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG made key personnel decisions to strengthen the continuity and stability of the Company. In addition, the Supervisory Board set an important course for the future of Knorr-Bremse with the appointment of new Executive Board member Dr. Claudia Mayfeld from May 2021 and a global employee share program.

The Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG proposes to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting in May 2021 that Prof. Dr. Klaus Mangold be re-elected to the Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG for a further two-year term. This proposal is intended in particular to ensure continuity following the unexpected death of Mr. Heinz Hermann Thiele. Mr. Mangold's in-depth knowledge of Knorr-Bremse AG is to be retained by the Company at this particular time.

Furthermore, the Supervisory Board elected Dr. Theodor Weimer as a member of the Presiding Committee with immediate effect and as a further Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Dr. Stefan Sommer (58), previously for many years Chairman of the Board of Management of ZF Friedrichshafen AG and member of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG, will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting for election to the Supervisory Board. Dr. Sommer will complement the Supervisory Board with his broad industrial experience and special knowledge of the commercial vehicles sector.