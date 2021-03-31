 
checkAd

Recreational Boats Market to Reach $54.9 billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 with COVID-19 Impact - Meticulous Research Analysis

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
31.03.2021, 14:30  |  27   |   |   

REDDING, Calif., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The recreational boats market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to reach USD 54.9 billion by 2027. The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the booming tourism industry, growing economic development, growing participation in boating activities, innovation in boat engines, and increasing disposable income. Additionally, growing water sports activities and growing boat imports in developing nations provide significant growth opportunities for recreational boats.

Meticulous_Research_Logo

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4295

Impact of COVID-19 on the recreational boats market

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has caused a widespread economic downturn as several countries imposed strict lockdowns to contain the infection. This has affected diverse industries; manufacturing is one of the severely impacted sectors. There has been a significant impact on supply chains globally. Boats and engine manufacturing companies have faced huge losses during the first & second quarter of 2020 due to disrupted supply chains and production schedules. The rapid spread of COVID-19 in the U.S., Europe, and Asian economies resulted in nationwide lockdowns and a temporary halt of production facilities to prevent further spread.

With the increasing number of cases, consumers opted to spend on necessities and food supply compared to recreational & leisure activities in the highly impacted regions, including Europe and Asia-Pacific. This situation resulted in negligible spending on outdoor recreational & boating activities. Also, the imposition of stringent lockdowns and temporary closure of public facilities, including marinas, boating parks, and lakes, has led to the downfall of the boating business.

Powered boats are witnessing a significant demand even during the pandemic in the U.S. Following the WHO's social distancing guidelines for minimizing the virus' spread; people have shunned airlines, hotels, cruises, and other crowded places. North Americans have opted for personal transportation to fend off the virus, thereby boosting the demand for outboard-powered boats for recreational activities.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=4295

In the first quarter of 2020, the North American market suffered a slight dip due to the pandemic's sudden outbreak, creating havoc and panic. However, the market started gaining traction soon during the second quarter of 2020, and outboard-powered boats started witnessing a spike in demand for recreational purposes. According to National Marine Manufacturers Association, in May 2020, new boat sales rebounded sharply, up by 59%, compared to April 2020, and up 9% from pre-pandemic levels on a seasonally-adjusted basis. In May 2020, total sales increased across all the segments. Wherein outboard boats accounted for 60% of new boat sales.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Recreational Boats Market to Reach $54.9 billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 with COVID-19 Impact - Meticulous Research Analysis REDDING, Calif., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The recreational boats market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to reach USD 54.9 billion by 2027. The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the booming tourism industry, growing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
U.S. Gold Corp. Releases Additional Drill Results and is on Track to Complete Pre-Feasibility Study ...
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Additional Indication for Vyxeos (daunorubicin and ...
Network Packet Broker Market Size To Reach USD 1007 Million By 2026 at a CAGR of 6.8% - Valuates ...
Vyopta Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Optimizing Workplace Collaboration with a ...
Grünenthal and Averitas Pharma announce initiation of Phase III study with QUTENZA to prepare ...
5G IoT Market worth $40.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Sajdah Mobile App Launched Ahead of Ramadan
Royal Caribbean Thanks Emergency Services, NHS And Armed Forces With UK Homecoming, Set For This ...
Maybelline New York Announces ITZY As Global Spokesmodels
Digital Experience Platform Market Size To Be Valued At $15.80 Billion By 2025, Owing To Adoption ...
Titel
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Lakeside Software Technology Supercharges New Lenovo Device Intelligence Plus Digital Experience ...
U.S. Gold Corp. Releases Additional Drill Results and is on Track to Complete Pre-Feasibility Study ...
Cryptocurrency Utilization Increases in Mainstream Channels
BlackRock Tops the First Fund Brand 50 Global Asset Manager Rankings
Nordic Capital to sell Itiviti, a leading trading technology and service provider , to Broadridge, ...
22 Young Chef semi finalists announced to cook-off for Hozpitality's "Young Chef of the Year" title ...
Smart Shelves Market worth $7.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Smith+Nephew adds Movendo Technology's patient rehabilitation solution to Real Intelligence digital ...
Commercial Security System Market Worth $ 376.34 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 8.54% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Titel
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area