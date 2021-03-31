 
Astra to Hold Investor Day on April 14, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.03.2021   

Astra Space Inc. (“Astra”), the fastest privately-funded company in history to demonstrate orbital launch capability, today announced that it will host a virtual Investor Day on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. PT (11:00 a.m. ET).

Astra and Holicity Inc. (Nasdaq: HOL), a special purpose acquisition company, announced a proposed business combination on February 2, 2021. The transaction is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2021.

Event: Astra 2021 Investor Day
When: Wednesday, April 14th, 2021
Webcast Link: https://astra.com/investors/
Replay: A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of Astra’s website following the event.

Astra’s Investor Day will consist of presentations from Astra’s leadership team, including:

  • Chris Kemp, Founder, Chairman & CEO
  • Dr. Adam London, Founder, CTO
  • Bryson Gentile, Vice President, Manufacturing
  • Benjamin Lyon, Chief Engineer
  • Martin Attiq, Chief Business Officer
  • Kelyn Brannon, Chief Financial Officer
  • Randy Russell, Holicity Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer

To conclude the event, Astra will be hosting a question and answer session with its leadership team.

About Astra

Astra Space Inc. was founded in October 2016 with the mission of launching a new generation of space services to improve life on Earth. Visit https://astra.com for more information.

About Holicity

Holicity Inc. (Nasdaq: HOL) is a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) sponsored by X-icity Holdings Corporation, which is a subsidiary of Pendrell Corporation, a permanent capital vehicle whose controlling shareholder is Mr. Craig O. McCaw. Completion of the proposed transaction is subject to approval of Holicity’s stockholders and other customary closing conditions, including a registration statement being declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Additional information about the proposed transaction, including a copy of the Business Combination Agreement and the investor presentation, has been filed with the SEC on a Current Report on Form 8-K and is available at www.sec.gov and on Astra’s website at astra.com/investors. Holicity will file a registration statement (which will contain a proxy statement/prospectus) with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction.

