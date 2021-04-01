BET Partners with Run Tell This Podcast to Present New Weekly Digital Series “JUSTICE FOR GEORGE FLOYD”

BET announces a new partnership with the hosts of the popular podcast Run Tell This , Mara Schiavocampo , Wesley Lowery , and Keith Reed . Available now on BET.com and BET’s YouTube channel is “ JUSTICE FOR GEORGE FLOYD ,” an exclusive video recap show breaking down events of the Derek Chauvin trial and offering analysis from special guests: CNN and HLN Legal Analyst Joey Jackson and BET.com News Director Wendy L. Wilson .

https://youtu.be/oQUW8OxP1Gs (Graphic: Business Wire)

With the new special “Justice for George Floyd,” BET Digital, alongside the trio of journalist hosts from the Run Tell This podcast, will provide a unique perspective on the trial of Derek Chauvin, the officer arrested for killing George Floyd. Beyond storytelling, the show will dissect the complicated legalities and provide insight into how it will impact the culture moving forward. “Justice for George Floyd” seeks to engage and inform the audience about what will likely be one of the most significant criminal trials of the year.

“We are proud to partner with the formidable journalists Mara, Wesley, and Keith of ‘Run Tell This’ to drive the conversation on this monumental trial and the ways in which it will, ultimately, affect issues of equality for Black Americans,” said Amy Barnett, Senior Vice President and General Manager of BET Digital. “BET Digital is committed to using our platforms to empower and inform every member of our community who is working towards positive change. We will continue to provide viewers with round-the-clock coverage on the George Floyd case on BET.com and lead the dialogue on eradicating systemic racism, violence, and injustice.”

"Black voices have never been more important,” said Mara Schiavocampo. “My ‘Run Tell This’ cohosts and I are thrilled to share our commentary and analysis with BET's digital audience during this crucial time.”

For more on BET content, visit BET.com and follow us @bet across social platforms (Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter).

ABOUT BET

BET, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC), is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African American audience. The primary BET channel is in 125 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, sub-Saharan Africa and France. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions including BET+, the preeminent streaming service for the Black audience; BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American Woman; BET Music Networks - BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET around the globe.

ABOUT RUN TELL THIS

Run Tell This is a 45-minute weekly news and culture podcast hosted by three of the nation’s most accomplished Black journalists and friends of more than 10 years: Mara Schiavocampo, Wesley Lowery, and Keith Reed. The group’s journalistic credentials include four Emmy Awards, Two Pulitzer prizes, more than 20 years of national reporting experience, and a social media reach of more than 760,000 people.

ABOUT MARA SCAMPO, INC.

Mara Scampo Inc. is an independent production company founded by journalist Mara Schiavocampo. Since launching in 2019, the company has produced television and digital content for several major media companies, including the dr. Oz show, iHeartMedia, Essence, and more — with digital content attracting more than 200,000 views and downloads.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210331006020/en/