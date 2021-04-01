 
checkAd

WISeKey’s WISfans.com Platform to Launch Physical and Digital Collectibles Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) in Football

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.04.2021, 18:00  |  19   |   |   

WISeKey’s WISfans.com Platform to Launch Physical and Digital Collectibles Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) in Football

WISfans was originally deployed by famous soccer clubs such as Real Madrid, Flamingo and FC Barcelona and has expanded to other sports competitions including the Americas Cup

The WISfans marketplace includes NFTs to represent the physical assets (extensive range of signed football memorabilia includes autographed football shirts, photos, balls, programs, boots, and goalkeeping gloves from the world's top players) and/or digital assets combined with fungible tokens for more fluid price discovery, and enable staking on assets

Geneva – April 1, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced that it plans to launch physical and digital NFTs in football.  WISeKey’s WISfans NFT platform keeps fans engaged on and off the field through a digital ‘clubhouse’ ecosystem that taps into sport franchise’s fanbase, centralizes and curates the massive amount of content (blogs, match reports, videos, photos, fan-supported social campaigns, Twitter, Facebook, and sports forums), and injects ongoing exclusive additional content provided by the team and its players.  

WISfans NFT platform also helps creating blockchain interoperability between different blockchain-based football clubs using WISeKey’s decentralized marketplace for physical and virtual assets. The WISfans marketplace will include NFTs to represent the physical assets (extensive range of signed football memorabilia includes autographed football shirts, photos, balls, programs, boots, and goalkeeping gloves from the world's top players, etc.) and/or digital assets combined with fungible tokens for more fluid price discovery and enable staking on assets.

The WISfans NFT platform enables digital card owners to trade them in the digital marketplaces, including the possibility of certifying the NFT with the use the existing digital certificate of authenticity on the collectors’ card with the creation of a digital twin with corresponding NFT.  WISfans is now adding digital collectibles as no fungible tokens (NFT) in football as the demand has increased significantly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

WISfans helps sports clubs:

  • Improve engagement with fans: WISfans keeps fans engaged on and off the field through a digital "clubhouse" ecosystem that taps into a sport franchise's fan base, centralizes, and curates the massive amount of content (blogs, match reports, videos, photos, fan-supported social campaigns, social networks, and sports forums), and injects ongoing exclusive additional content provided by the team and its players. The platform also offers cutting-edge digital perks such as facial biometric comparisons with the teams' star players.   
  • Protect their brand:  WISfans now comes with the Company's award winning WISeAuthentic original module for digital brand protection. This module allows sports clubs to identify, authenticate and track any of their branded sports items secured with an NFC tag equipped with WISeKey's NanoSealRT or VaultIC155 secure chip. Additionally, WISfans allows fans to validate the authenticity of the merchandise they are about to purchase, or they already own, using an Android or Apple (with iOS11 or above) smartphone.
  • Increase sales: The app also provides back-end analytics and CRM club marketing teams in turn can leverage the data towards engagement with fans. Through the platform, fans can also click through to ticketing, merchandise purchase and sponsor sites, while sports clubs gather back-end analytics about their merchandise and fans. Using WISeKey's Blockchain technology, the same highly-secured VaultIC155 NFC tag, when placed into a credential, allows sports clubs to identify their fans, initiate or improve engagement, increase participation in the club's daily life and generate additional revenue for the club.

About WISeKey

Seite 1 von 2
WISeKey International Holding Namen-Akt. (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WISeKey’s WISfans.com Platform to Launch Physical and Digital Collectibles Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) in Football WISeKey’s WISfans.com Platform to Launch Physical and Digital Collectibles Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) in Football WISfans was originally deployed by famous soccer clubs such as Real Madrid, Flamingo and FC Barcelona and has expanded to other sports …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Riot Blockchain Announces Financial Highlights for the Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Ended 2020 and ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Committed to Meeting Growing Hydrogen Demand
CytoDyn Files New Protocol with U.S. FDA for 4 Doses of Leronlimab for Critically Ill COVID-19 ...
Robert Ziegler Joins the Solutions 30 Management Board as Chief Transformation Officer
Statement
Delta 9 Reports Year End and Q4 2020 Results (1) 
Top women in tech highlight leadership and inclusion during Millicom’s virtual Women’s History ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
NIO Inc. Announces Temporary Suspension of Production for Five Working Days
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.03.21
Jean-Claude Biver and Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey Successfully Launched the World’s First NFT Auction of a Luxury Watch
30.03.21
WISeKey $WKEY and Ocean Protocol to launch WISeART Market, a peer-to-peer NFT marketplace for exclusive physical art
29.03.21
Jean-Claude Biver and the Swiss company WISeKey are leading the way, announcing the first NFT auction of a luxury watch
29.03.21
WISeKey $WKEY announces the first ever luxury NFT auction with a Jean-Claude Biver Hublot Big Bang "Standard" watch that has served Hublot as a reference for all the future Tourbillon parts and complicated watches
26.03.21
WISeKey $WKEY to Auction the First Ever Secure Luxury Non-Fungible Token #NFT Watch on March 31, 2021
24.03.21
WISeKey $WKEY introduces WISe.Art, a digital certificate of authenticity — a “non-fungible token” (NFT) — that lives forever on the blockchain, unchanged and unchallengeable, as proof of buyer’s ownership
24.03.21
WISeKey $WKEY Partners with Cortus to Secure Automated Vehicles Capable of Controlling All Aspects of Driving Without Human Intervention
22.03.21
WISeKey $WKEY Selected by Billon Group to Provide MPKI Services Allowing Trusted Remote Document Signing with Blockchain Technologies
18.03.21
WISeKey Announces Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) for Digital Identity Verification of Valuable Objects and Proof of Ownership of Digital and Tangible Assets
16.03.21
WISeKey Partners with The Government of Seychelles to Explore the Potential of Introducing Trusted Digital Identity Services for Citizens of the Republic of Seychelles, Businesses, Digital Nomads and Visitors

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
31.03.21
373
Wisekey - lohnendes Investment?