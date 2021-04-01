WISeKey’s WISfans.com Platform to Launch Physical and Digital Collectibles Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) in Football

WISfans was originally deployed by famous soccer clubs such as Real Madrid, Flamingo and FC Barcelona and has expanded to other sports competitions including the Americas Cup

The WISfans marketplace includes NFTs to represent the physical assets (extensive range of signed football memorabilia includes autographed football shirts, photos, balls, programs, boots, and goalkeeping gloves from the world's top players) and/or digital assets combined with fungible tokens for more fluid price discovery, and enable staking on assets

Geneva – April 1, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced that it plans to launch physical and digital NFTs in football. WISeKey’s WISfans NFT platform keeps fans engaged on and off the field through a digital ‘clubhouse’ ecosystem that taps into sport franchise’s fanbase, centralizes and curates the massive amount of content (blogs, match reports, videos, photos, fan-supported social campaigns, Twitter, Facebook, and sports forums), and injects ongoing exclusive additional content provided by the team and its players.

WISfans NFT platform also helps creating blockchain interoperability between different blockchain-based football clubs using WISeKey’s decentralized marketplace for physical and virtual assets. The WISfans marketplace will include NFTs to represent the physical assets (extensive range of signed football memorabilia includes autographed football shirts, photos, balls, programs, boots, and goalkeeping gloves from the world's top players, etc.) and/or digital assets combined with fungible tokens for more fluid price discovery and enable staking on assets.

The WISfans NFT platform enables digital card owners to trade them in the digital marketplaces, including the possibility of certifying the NFT with the use the existing digital certificate of authenticity on the collectors’ card with the creation of a digital twin with corresponding NFT. WISfans is now adding digital collectibles as no fungible tokens (NFT) in football as the demand has increased significantly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

WISfans helps sports clubs:

Improve engagement with fans: WISfans keeps fans engaged on and off the field through a digital "clubhouse" ecosystem that taps into a sport franchise's fan base, centralizes, and curates the massive amount of content (blogs, match reports, videos, photos, fan-supported social campaigns, social networks, and sports forums), and injects ongoing exclusive additional content provided by the team and its players. The platform also offers cutting-edge digital perks such as facial biometric comparisons with the teams' star players.

WISfans now comes with the Company's award winning WISeAuthentic original module for digital brand protection. This module allows sports clubs to identify, authenticate and track any of their branded sports items secured with an NFC tag equipped with WISeKey's NanoSealRT or VaultIC155 secure chip. Additionally, WISfans allows fans to validate the authenticity of the merchandise they are about to purchase, or they already own, using an Android or Apple (with iOS11 or above) smartphone. Increase sales: The app also provides back-end analytics and CRM club marketing teams in turn can leverage the data towards engagement with fans. Through the platform, fans can also click through to ticketing, merchandise purchase and sponsor sites, while sports clubs gather back-end analytics about their merchandise and fans. Using WISeKey's Blockchain technology, the same highly-secured VaultIC155 NFC tag, when placed into a credential, allows sports clubs to identify their fans, initiate or improve engagement, increase participation in the club's daily life and generate additional revenue for the club.

