CARMILA Information Concerning the Total Number of Voting Rights and Share, Provided Pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the Code de commerce (French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers
|
Date
|
Total number of issued shares
Number of real voting rights
(excluding treasury shares)
Theoretical number of voting rights
(including treasury shares)*
31 March 2021
142,616,879
142,193,273
142,357,425
*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers.
CARMILA
French société anonyme with a share capital of €855,701,274
Registered office: 58 avenue Emile Zola - 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt - France
Registered at the Nanterre Commercial and Companies Registry under number 381 844 471
|
Wertpapier
