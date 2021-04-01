 
Hemp, Inc. Reports Business Opportunities Abound by 2026 as Hemp Oil Market Continues to Trend Up

Las Vegas, NV, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with bi-coastal processing centers, announced today highlights from the “Global Hemp Oil Market – Strategic Recommendations, Trends, Segmentation, Use Case Analysis, Competitive Intelligence, Global and Regional Forecast (to 2026)” Report, from in4Research.  The market analysis report “provided for the international markets include recent development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status” as well as “development policies and plans, manufacturing processes and cost structures.” With Hemp, Inc. being one of the top experts in America, executives see this upward trend being very lucrative, especially for its consulting division.

Hemp, Inc.’s network of industry professionals spans every aspect of the industrial hemp industry and has proven to be invaluable to those entering the market.  The research report goes in depth on “key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.”  Key stakeholders in the Hemp Oil Industry, according to the report, include: Raw material suppliers; Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers; Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO; Commercial research and development (RandD) institutions; Importers and exporters; Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms; Trade associations and industry bodies; and, End-use industries.

“This report gives a great understanding of the market. Coupled with our consulting services and more states getting the green light for hemp production, opportunities are endless.  You need to know how to process, source seeds, grow, harvest, buck, dry, market and of course sell it. Knowing the trends and where the industry is going will definitely affect your bottom line,” noted a Hemp, Inc. executive.

Also, according to executives, Hemp, Inc. plans to build numerous hemp growing and processing facilities on its Kins Communities in Florida due to its booming hemp market estimated to surge to $30 billion by 2025 according to Fox Business. Some are even calling hemp “the crop of the future”.

