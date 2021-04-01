HBM Healthcare Investments closes anniversary year with record profit of over CHF 750 million

HBM Healthcare Investments will close its 20th financial year, ending on 31 March 2021, with a record result. The net asset value per share (NAV) rose by 52 percent to CHF 309.25. The share price climbed disproportionately by 79 percent to CHF 332.50. Based on these key figures, HBM Healthcare Investments expects to report a net profit of more than CHF 750 million for the financial year (previous year: net profit of CHF 182.7 million).

Thanks to 20 years of investment experience as a global investor, with a broad network of excellent contacts, HBM Healthcare Investments was able to successfully expand and develop its portfolio even in the difficult Corona year. The record profit is based on an above-average number of twelve IPOs and eight trade sales from the portfolio of private companies and a broad recovery of the financial markets during the financial year. With investments of around CHF 270 million in existing and more than twenty new private companies, the foundation for future growth was also laid. In this respect, the outlook remains confident.

The aforementioned figures are preliminary and unaudited based on the current status of the closing process. The final annual result will be published on Friday, 7 May 2021.