 
checkAd

EQS-Adhoc HBM Healthcare Investments closes anniversary year with record profit of over CHF 750 million

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.04.2021, 19:21  |  48   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
HBM Healthcare Investments closes anniversary year with record profit of over CHF 750 million

01-Apr-2021 / 19:21 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zug, 1 April 2021

HBM Healthcare Investments will close its 20th financial year, ending on 31 March 2021, with a record result. The net asset value per share (NAV) rose by 52 percent to CHF 309.25. The share price climbed disproportionately by 79 percent to CHF 332.50. Based on these key figures, HBM Healthcare Investments expects to report a net profit of more than CHF 750 million for the financial year (previous year: net profit of CHF 182.7 million).

Thanks to 20 years of investment experience as a global investor, with a broad network of excellent contacts, HBM Healthcare Investments was able to successfully expand and develop its portfolio even in the difficult Corona year. The record profit is based on an above-average number of twelve IPOs and eight trade sales from the portfolio of private companies and a broad recovery of the financial markets during the financial year. With investments of around CHF 270 million in existing and more than twenty new private companies, the foundation for future growth was also laid. In this respect, the outlook remains confident.

The aforementioned figures are preliminary and unaudited based on the current status of the closing process. The final annual result will be published on Friday, 7 May 2021.

Contact
For further information, please contact Dr Andreas Wicki on +41 41 710 75 77, or at andreas.wicki@hbmhealthcare.com.


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: HBM Healthcare Investments AG
Bundesplatz 1
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41438887171
Fax: +41438887172
E-mail: info@hbmhealthcare.com
Internet: https://www.hbmhealthcare.com
ISIN: CH0012627250
Valor: 1262725
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1180717

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1180717  01-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1180717&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetHBM Healthcare Investments Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc HBM Healthcare Investments closes anniversary year with record profit of over CHF 750 million EQS Group-Ad-hoc: HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Annual Results HBM Healthcare Investments closes anniversary year with record profit of over CHF 750 million 01-Apr-2021 / 19:21 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Hochqualitative Corona-Schnelltests treiben Umsatzwachstum
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das Geschäftsjahr 2021 startet mit neuem Rekordergebnis im ...
DGAP-News: Alychlo has successfully completed the sale of shares in Mithra Pharmaceuticals
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares successfully completed the acquisition of Ericsson Services Italia ...
Nickel, Kobalt, Scandium, Seltene Erden: MegaWatt trifft endgültige Vereinbarung über Erwerb in Australien
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares successfully completed the acquisition of Primetals Technologies ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das Geschäftsjahr 2021 startet mit neuem Rekordergebnis im ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF THE SECOND ADDENDUM TO THE ...
DGAP-Adhoc: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Dividendenvorschlag des Vorstands für das Geschäftsjahr ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2020: sehr gute ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Konkretisierung Prognose 2021
Evergold steht vor einem großen Jahr, sind Kurse von $1 CAD möglich? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Vantage Towers AG - Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Gesamter Geschäftsbetrieb wird veräußert
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home 2020 Jahresergebnis über Markterwartungen
EQS-Adhoc: Nathalie Noël wird Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) und Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung der V-ZUG ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:26 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Key Figures 31.03.2021
19:21 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: HBM Healthcare Investments schliesst Jubiläumsjahr mit einem Rekordgewinn von über CHF 750 Millionen ab (deutsch)
19:21 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: HBM Healthcare Investments schliesst Jubiläumsjahr mit einem Rekordgewinn von über CHF 750 Millionen ab
22.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Börsengänge von Instil Bio und Connect Biopharma erhöhen inneren Wert je HBM-Aktie um CHF 4.55 (+1.5%) (deutsch)
22.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: IPOs of Instil Bio and Connect Biopharma increase net asset value per HBM share by CHF 4.55 (+1.5%)
22.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Börsengänge von Instil Bio und Connect Biopharma erhöhen inneren Wert je HBM-Aktie um CHF 4.55 (+1.5%)
16.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Key Figures 15.03.2021
15.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Gelungener Einstand an der Börse für das HBM-Portfoliounternehmen Longboard Pharmaceuticals (deutsch)
15.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Gelungener Einstand an der Börse für das  HBM-Portfoliounternehmen Longboard Pharmaceuticals
15.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Successful debut on the stock exchange for HBM portfolio company Longboard Pharmaceuticals

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14.09.20
21
HBM Healthcare