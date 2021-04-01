MFS Announces Closed-End Fund Distributions
MFS Investment Management (MFS) announced today monthly distributions of the following closed-end funds, all with declaration dates of April 1, 2021, ex-dividend dates of April 13, 2021, record dates of April 14, 2021, and payable dates of April 30, 2021:
|
Fund (ticker)
Income/
Share
Other
Sources/
Share*
Total
Amount/
Share
MFS Charter Income Trust
(NYSE: MCR)^
$0.0000
$0.057720
$0.057720
MFS Government Markets Income Trust
(NYSE: MGF)^
$0.0000
$0.027380
$0.027380
MFS High Income Municipal Trust
(NYSE: CXE)
$0.0210
$0.0000
$0.0210
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
(NYSE: CMU)
$0.0180
$0.0000
$0.0180
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
(NYSE: CIF)^
$0.0000
$0.019280
$0.019280
MFS Intermediate Income Trust
(NYSE: MIN)^
$0.0000
$0.027080
$0.027080
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
(NYSE: CXH)
$0.0370
$0.0000
$0.0370
MFS Multimarket Income Trust
(NYSE: MMT)^
$0.0000
$0.041710
$0.041710
MFS Municipal Income Trust
(NYSE: MFM)
$0.0260
$0.0000
$0.0260
MFS Special Value Trust
(NYSE: MFV)^
$0.0000
$0.045370
|
