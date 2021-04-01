 
MFS Announces Closed-End Fund Distributions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.04.2021   

MFS Investment Management (MFS) announced today monthly distributions of the following closed-end funds, all with declaration dates of April 1, 2021, ex-dividend dates of April 13, 2021, record dates of April 14, 2021, and payable dates of April 30, 2021:

Fund (ticker)

Income/
Share

Other
Sources/
Share*

Total
Amount/
Share

MFS Charter Income Trust
(NYSE: MCR)^

$0.0000

$0.057720

$0.057720

MFS Government Markets Income Trust
(NYSE: MGF)^

$0.0000

$0.027380

$0.027380

MFS High Income Municipal Trust
(NYSE: CXE)

$0.0210

$0.0000

$0.0210

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
(NYSE: CMU)

$0.0180

$0.0000

$0.0180

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
(NYSE: CIF)^

$0.0000

$0.019280

$0.019280

MFS Intermediate Income Trust
(NYSE: MIN)^

$0.0000

$0.027080

$0.027080

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
(NYSE: CXH)

$0.0370

$0.0000

$0.0370

MFS Multimarket Income Trust
(NYSE: MMT)^

$0.0000

$0.041710

$0.041710

MFS Municipal Income Trust
(NYSE: MFM)

$0.0260

$0.0000

$0.0260

MFS Special Value Trust
(NYSE: MFV)^

$0.0000

$0.045370

Wertpapier


