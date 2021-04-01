RenaissanceRe Schedules First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) (the “Company” or “RenaissanceRe”) will conduct an investment community conference call on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of 2021, as well as the Company's outlook. RenaissanceRe will release its results following the close of market on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available through the Investors section of RenaissanceRe's website at www.renre.com. An archive of the call will be available from approximately 2:00 p.m. ET on April 29, 2021, through midnight ET on May 29, 2021.