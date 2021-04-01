 
Energy Transfer and Centurion Pipeline to Provide Joint Tariff Crude Oil Service From Platteville and Cushing to Nederland

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) and Centurion Pipeline L.P. ("Centurion") announced today that they will post a joint tariff for crude oil transportation service from ET’s terminals in Platteville, Colorado and Cushing, Oklahoma to ET’s Nederland, Texas terminal.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210401005923/en/

The joint tariff service utilizes existing ET and Centurion pipeline assets that will be linked together via new connections in Oklahoma. The joint tariff service is expected to commence service by June 1, 2021. The joint tariff service may also be expanded to include an origin point of Guernsey, Wyoming. For parties interested in becoming a committed shipper, please contact Misbah Tukdi at Misbah.tukdi@energytransfer.com or Scott Hutson at Scott_Hutson@centurionpl.com.

About Energy Transfer LP

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States, with a strategic footprint in all of the major domestic production basins. ET is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations that include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation; and various acquisition and marketing assets. ET, through its ownership of Energy Transfer Operating, L.P., also owns Lake Charles LNG Company, as well as the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights and 28.5 million common units of Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN), and the general partner interests and 46.1 million common units of USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC). For more information, visit the Energy Transfer website at energytransfer.com.

About Centurion Pipeline L.P.

Centurion Pipeline L.P. is a crude oil pipeline operator that owns and operates approximately 3,000 miles of pipeline extending from southeast New Mexico across the Permian Basin of West Texas to delivery points at Midland, Texas, Cushing, Oklahoma, and Crane, Texas. With a significant crude oil storage facility in Midland, TX that has the capability to store approximately two million barrels of multiple qualities of crude oil, the company is well positioned to accommodate customer demand and provide connectivity to every long-haul pipeline from the Permian to the Texas Gulf Coast. Centurion is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lotus Midstream, LLC.

Energy Transfer Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking statements as defined by federal law. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management’s control. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Partnership’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Partnership’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed for the current period. In addition to the risks and uncertainties previously disclosed, the Partnership has also been, or may in the future be, impacted by new or heightened risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we cannot predict the length and ultimate impact of those risks. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events.

