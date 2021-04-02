Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at March 31, 2021

HOUSTON, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: KYN) today provided a summary unaudited statement of assets and liabilities and announced its net asset value and asset coverage ratios under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) as of March 31, 2021.



As of March 31, 2021, the Company’s net assets were $1.0 billion, and its net asset value per share was $8.16. As of March 31, 2021, the Company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 492% and the Company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage (debt and preferred stock) was 344%.