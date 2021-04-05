First Foundation Inc. Expands into Texas with Relocation of Principal Executive Office

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM), a financial services company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, First Foundation Advisors and First Foundation Bank, announced their expansion into Texas with the relocation of its principal executive office to Dallas. The company will occupy space at The Crescent located at 200 Crescent Court, Suite 1400, Dallas, Texas, 75201.

“The Dallas-Fort Worth area today reminds me of what Southern California was like 30 years ago, where First Foundation started, and for me personally, it is nice to return to Texas as my roots are in the South,” said Scott F. Kavanaugh, CEO of First Foundation Inc. “Texas has such a business-friendly environment which gives us confidence in being able to serve the communities of Dallas with our high standard of exceptional client care. This also is a natural expansion for our company and marks a milestone as we enter our fourth state and truly become a regional bank. We are excited about offering our services to more clients and building meaningful relationships with those who seek financial guidance from our team of dedicated professionals.”

With a strong employment base in the area, First Foundation Bank will build out a lending team and hire additional staff to support future growth. One of its first key appointments in the region is Gary Woods, Executive Senior Vice President, Director of Commercial Real Estate Production, who will be in charge of the commercial real estate finance division in Texas, including the income property permanent and bridge loan financing. He will help First Foundation assemble a loan production team in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex area, as well as aid in the development of the credit administration team for the state. Mr. Woods brings with him over 20 years of experience in the banking industry and most recently served as a Senior Vice President at BankFinancial. Prior to managing the debt placements for commercial real estate owners for BankFinancial, Mr. Woods served in a variety of leadership roles for commercial real estate lending institutions including roles as a Relationship Manager at Greystone & Co, Executive Vice President at A10 Capital, and Managing Director of GE Capital’s Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Group.