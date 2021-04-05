ParcelPal Announces Deal with Bayshore Specialty Rx (subsidiary of Bayshore Health)

ParcelPal will be providing same day and next day prescription delivery to different facilities in the Vancouver, British Columbia area to start, with other cities to follow. CEO Rich Wheeless stated, “Since the day I came on board with the Company, health care has been a major focus of mine which has been further accelerated due to the current global crisis which we have been faced with for over a year. During the COVID-19 pandemic, most of us have been affected in one way or another by this pandemic. Many people around the country have multiple chronic health conditions, and as such, they are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, among other medical conditions. Therefore, it is all the more important that they continue to have safe access to the medications that they need in a timely manner. I am extremely proud that we are able to provide this vital service during this time and beyond.”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParcelPal Technology Inc. (“ParcelPal” or the “Company”), (OTC:PTNYF) (CSE:PKG) (FSE:PT0) is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement to provide delivery services with Bayshore Specialty Rx (specialty pharmacy, infusion and pharmaceutical patient support services). They are a subsidiary of Bayshore Health which is one of Canada’s leading providers of home and community healthcare services. With over 100 locations across the country, including 65 home care offices, 13 pharmacies and 90+ clinics, Bayshore has more than 13,500 staff members and provides care to over 350,000 clients.

The Company looks forward to providing an additional update this week.

About ParcelPal Technology Inc.

ParcelPal is a leader in the growing technology and logistics industry. ParcelPal is a customer-driven, courier and logistics company connecting people and businesses through our network of couriers in cities including Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and soon in other major cities Canada-wide. Some of our verticals include pharmacy & health, meal kit deliveries, retail, groceries and more.

