ParcelPal Announces Deal with Bayshore Specialty Rx (subsidiary of Bayshore Health)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParcelPal Technology Inc. (“ParcelPal” or the “Company”), (OTC:PTNYF) (CSE:PKG) (FSE:PT0) is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement to provide delivery services with Bayshore Specialty Rx (specialty pharmacy, infusion and pharmaceutical patient support services). They are a subsidiary of Bayshore Health which is one of Canada’s leading providers of home and community healthcare services. With over 100 locations across the country, including 65 home care offices, 13 pharmacies and 90+ clinics, Bayshore has more than 13,500 staff members and provides care to over 350,000 clients.

ParcelPal will be providing same day and next day prescription delivery to different facilities in the Vancouver, British Columbia area to start, with other cities to follow. CEO Rich Wheeless stated, “Since the day I came on board with the Company, health care has been a major focus of mine which has been further accelerated due to the current global crisis which we have been faced with for over a year. During the COVID-19 pandemic, most of us have been affected in one way or another by this pandemic. Many people around the country have multiple chronic health conditions, and as such, they are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, among other medical conditions. Therefore, it is all the more important that they continue to have safe access to the medications that they need in a timely manner. I am extremely proud that we are able to provide this vital service during this time and beyond.”

The Company looks forward to providing an additional update this week.

About ParcelPal Technology Inc.

ParcelPal is a leader in the growing technology and logistics industry. ParcelPal is a customer-driven, courier and logistics company connecting people and businesses through our network of couriers in cities including Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and soon in other major cities Canada-wide. Some of our verticals include pharmacy & health, meal kit deliveries, retail, groceries and more.

ParcelPal Website: www.parcelpal.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) or any other securities regulatory authority has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release that has been prepared by management.
OTC – Symbol: PTNYF
CSE – Symbol: PKG
FSE – Symbol: PT0

Contact: re: Investor Inquiries - info@parcelpal.com

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward looking statements relating to the Proposed Transaction, and the future potential of ParcelPal. Forward looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", “intends”, "anticipates", "expects", “plans” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk that the Proposed Transaction will not be completed due to, among other things, failure to execute definitive documentation, failure to complete satisfactory due diligence, failure to receive the approval of the CSE and the risk that ParcelPal will not be successful due to, among other things, general risks relating to the mobile application industry, failure of ParcelPal to gain market acceptance and potential challenges to the intellectual property utilized in ParcelPal. There can be no assurance that any forward looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The Company cannot guarantee that any forward looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities laws.


Wertpapier


