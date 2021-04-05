 
checkAd

Oportun Releases 2020 Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability Report

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.04.2021, 15:00  |  41   |   |   

SAN CARLOS, Calif., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT), a financial services company that leverages its digital platform to provide hardworking people with responsible, affordable, and credit-building alternatives to payday and auto title loans, today published its 2020 Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report.

“In our first annual Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report, we have outlined our priorities around social impact, environmental performance, and governance, and we are proud of the positive impact we have had on the communities we serve and the company we have built,” said Oportun CEO, Raul Vazquez. “This includes donating at least 1 percent of our pretax income, equating to $2.6 million since 2016, to qualified nonprofits and directing more than 63 percent of our annual giving towards communities of color. We have also built a diverse and inclusive culture where the majority of our employees, along with every level of management, from front-line supervisors to the Board of Directors, identify as women or people of color.”

Highlights of the report include Oportun reducing its travel footprint by purchasing 2,861 tons of carbon offsets, saving 138,900 pounds of paper by switching to electronic signatures, and donating $250,000 to organizations providing aid to those impacted by the pandemic.

In recognition of its achievements, Oportun was named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies for 2020, a Certified Carbon Fighter by Cool Effect, a Bay Area News Group’s Top Workplace, and a TIME magazine Genius Company as one of 50 businesses inventing the future.

Click here to view the full report.

About Oportun
Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a financial services company that leverages its digital platform to provide responsible consumer credit to hardworking people. Using A.I.-driven models that are built on 15 years of proprietary customer insights and billions of unique data points, Oportun has extended more than 4 million loans and over $10 billion in affordable credit, providing its customers with alternatives to payday and auto title loans. In recognition of its responsibly designed products which help consumers build their credit history, Oportun has been certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) since 2009.

PRESS CONTACT
George Gonzalez
Director, Communications
George.Gonzalez@oportun.com

 


Oportun Financial Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Oportun Releases 2020 Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability Report SAN CARLOS, Calif., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT), a financial services company that leverages its digital platform to provide hardworking people with responsible, affordable, and credit-building alternatives to payday …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Frank Fannon Joins Standard Lithium ...
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
First Compassionate Special Permit (CSP) Patient in Philippines Improved Significantly 35 hours ...
Plug Power, Chart Industries and Baker Hughes announce their intention to become cornerstone ...
GameStop Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS TEAM WITH TRADING, BLOCKCHAIN AND PRODUCT DESIGN SPECIALISTS
Cidara Therapeutics Announces Agreement with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize AVCs for the ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Submits Plan to CDC and Will Be Ready to Join America’s ...
Sensei Biotherapeutics Appoints Jessie M. English, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors
Emergent BioSolutions On Track with Respect to COVID-19 Contractual Commitments; Receives Modified ...
Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Committed to Meeting Growing Hydrogen Demand
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.03.21
Oportun Surpasses 4 Million Loans and $10 Billion in Originations
08.03.21
Oportun Completes $375 Million Asset-backed Securitization