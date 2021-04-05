Notice of the Annual General Meeting of AB Utenos trikotažas Shareholders

Consolidated Annual Report of the Company; Independent Auditor's Report on the Company’s and consolidated financial statements and the Annual Report; Approval of the Company's and consolidated financial statements for 2020; Distribution of the Company's profit (loss) for 2020; Increasing the number of members of the Management Board of the Company, amendment of other provisions of the Articles of Association of the Company; Election of the Management Board for a new term of office; Conclusion of a contract with an audit company and approval of the terms and conditions of payment for auditing services.

The persons who are shareholders of the Company at the end of the record date of the General Meeting of Shareholders will have the right to participate and vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders personally or by proxy, or to be represented by the persons with whom an agreement on the transfer of voting rights has been concluded. The property rights will be exercised by the persons who will be the Company's shareholders at the end of the tenth working day after the General Meeting of Shareholders (i.e. at the end of the record date of shareholders' rights) that has adopted the relevant resolution. A person attending the General Meeting of Shareholders and having a voting right must bring with him/her an identification document. A person who is not a shareholder must, in addition, present a document proving his/her right to vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders. Each shareholder shall have the right to authorise, under the procedure set out by laws, another person to attend and vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders on his/her behalf. At the General Meeting of Shareholders, an authorised person shall have the same rights as would be held by the shareholder or shareholders represented by him/her, unless the authorised person's rights are limited by the power of attorney issued to the authorised person or by laws. The authorised person must provide a power of attorney certified under the procedure set out by laws. A power of attorney issued abroad must be translated into Lithuanian and legalised under the procedure set out by laws. The Company does not establish any special form for a power of attorney. A shareholder or a person authorised by him/her shall have a right to vote in writing in advance by filling in the general ballot paper. Upon a shareholder's request, the Company shall send the general ballot paper by registered mail free of charge not later than 10 days before the Meeting. The sample of general ballot paper is available on the Company's website at http://www.ut.lt/investors . The general ballot paper, duly filled in and signed by the shareholder or another person entitled to vote, and the document confirming the voting right must be sent to the Company by registered mail or delivered in person with written acknowledgement of receipt to the registered office of the Company at the address AB Utenos trikotažas, J.Basanavičiaus st. 122, LT-28214 Utena, Lithuania, not later than before the end of registration of the shareholders of the General Meeting of Shareholders.