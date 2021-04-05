 
TechnipFMC Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Teleconference Schedule

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) (Paris:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) will issue its first quarter 2021 earnings release after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The Company will also host its first quarter 2021 earnings release teleconference on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 1 p.m. London time (8 a.m. New York time).

To participate in the conference call, you may call any of the following telephone numbers approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:

France:

+33 (0) 1 70 80 71 53

United Kingdom:

+44 (0) 203 107 0289

United States:

+1 844 304 0775

International (Other):

+1 970 297 2369

Callers should reference Conference ID 9651217.

The event will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/a5d5k9an.

Those interested in listening to the webcast should register on the website at least 10 minutes before the call begins.

An audio replay of the call will be available online at approximately 8 p.m. London time (3 p.m. New York time) on April 28, 2021.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energy industries, delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.

With our proprietary technologies and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics, helping them unlock new possibilities to develop energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.

Organized in two business segments — Subsea and Surface Technologies — we will continue to advance the industry with our pioneering integrated ecosystems (such as iEPCI, iFEED and iComplete), technology leadership and digital innovation.

Each of our approximately 20,000 employees is driven by a commitment to our clients’ success, and a culture of strong execution, purposeful innovation, and challenging industry conventions.

TechnipFMC utilizes its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about how we are driving change in the industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

