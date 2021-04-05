 
Calix Announces Participation in Second Quarter 2021 Investor Conferences

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced management will participate in the following virtual investor conferences during the second quarter of 2021:

  • Needham 16th Annual Virtual Technology & Media Conference, May 17th – 20th
  • JPMorgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference, May 24th – 26th
  • Craig-Hallum 18th Annual Institutional Investor Conference, June 2nd
  • Cowen 49th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, June 1st – June 3rd
  • Baird 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference, June 8th – June 10th

Details for these events are available at http://investor-relations.calix.com.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission; to enable communications service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite and grow.



