EQS-Adhoc EEII AG: Postponement of the closing of the sale of shares by Gehold SA
|
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: EEII AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Zug, April 6, 2021
EEII reports a postponement of the closing of the sale of shares by Gehold SA
For various reasons, but mainly due to delays caused by the Covid 19 pandemic, Gehold SA, Zug (Gehold) and NACALA WORLDWIDE AG, Luzern (NACALA) have agreed to a postponement of the closing of the
sale of Gehold's EEII shares (92.41%) to NACALA. Pursuant to an agreement between Gehold and NACALA, the transaction will be closed on or before September 17, 2021.
For further information please contact:
Victor L. Gnehm, Chairman of EEII AG, Tel. Nr. +41 41 723 10 40; gnehm@stgp.ch
EEII is quoted on the Swiss Exchange (SIX) (Bloomberg: EEII SW Equity).
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EEII AG
|Alpenstrasse 15
|6304 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 729 42 80
|Fax:
|+41 41 729 42 29
|E-mail:
|info@eeii.ch
|Internet:
|www.eeii.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0007162958
|Valor:
|940179
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1181516
|End of Announcement
|EQS Group News Service
|
1181516 06-Apr-2021 CET/CESTEEII Act porteur Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare