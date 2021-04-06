EQS Group-Ad-hoc: EEII AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous EEII AG: Postponement of the closing of the sale of shares by Gehold SA 06-Apr-2021 / 18:55 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EEII reports a postponement of the closing of the sale of shares by Gehold SA

For various reasons, but mainly due to delays caused by the Covid 19 pandemic, Gehold SA, Zug (Gehold) and NACALA WORLDWIDE AG, Luzern (NACALA) have agreed to a postponement of the closing of the sale of Gehold's EEII shares (92.41%) to NACALA. Pursuant to an agreement between Gehold and NACALA, the transaction will be closed on or before September 17, 2021.



Victor L. Gnehm, Chairman of EEII AG, Tel. Nr. +41 41 723 10 40; gnehm@stgp.ch

EEII is quoted on the Swiss Exchange (SIX) (Bloomberg: EEII SW Equity).

Language: English Company: EEII AG Alpenstrasse 15 6304 Zug Switzerland Phone: +41 41 729 42 80 Fax: +41 41 729 42 29 E-mail: info@eeii.ch Internet: www.eeii.ch ISIN: CH0007162958 Valor: 940179 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1181516

