EQS-Adhoc EEII AG: Postponement of the closing of the sale of shares by Gehold SA

EEII AG: Postponement of the closing of the sale of shares by Gehold SA

Zug, April 6, 2021

EEII reports a postponement of the closing of the sale of shares by Gehold SA

For various reasons, but mainly due to delays caused by the Covid 19 pandemic, Gehold SA, Zug (Gehold) and NACALA WORLDWIDE AG, Luzern (NACALA) have agreed to a postponement of the closing of the sale of Gehold's EEII shares (92.41%) to NACALA. Pursuant to an agreement between Gehold and NACALA, the transaction will be closed on or before September 17, 2021.

