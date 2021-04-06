INCAP’S NOTICE TO CONVENE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is given to the shareholders of Incap Corporation to the Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 at 3.00 p.m. (EEST) at Incap Corporation, Bulevardi 21, 00180 Helsinki. Shareholders of the company may participate in the meeting and exercise shareholder rights only through voting in advance as well as by making counterproposals and presenting questions in advance. Instructions for shareholders are presented in this notice under section C. "Instructions for the participants in the Annual General Meeting".

Based on the Finnish temporary legislative act, which entered into force on October 3 2020, the Board of Directors of the Company has decided that the Annual General Meeting will be held under exceptional meeting procedures in order to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure the health and safety of the shareholders, the personnel of the Company and other shareholders.

A. Matters on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting

1. Opening of the meeting

2. Calling the meeting to order

The Chairman is Kimmo Reina, a lawyer. In case Kimmo Reina would not be able to act as the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting for a weighty reason, the Board of Directors will name another person it deems most suitable to act as the Chairman.

3. Election of persons to scrutinise the minutes and to supervise the counting of votes

The person to scrutinize the minutes and to verify the counting of votes will be Antti Pynnönen, the CFO. In case Antti Pynnönen would not be able to act as the person to scrutinize the minutes and to verify the counting of votes for a weighty reason, the Board of Directors will name another person it deems most suitable to act in that role.

4. Recording the legality of the meeting

5. Recording the attendance at the meeting and adoption of the list of votes

The shareholders who have voted in advance within the advance voting period and who have the right to participate in the meeting pursuant to Chapter 5 Sections 6 and 6a of the Finnish Companies Act will be recorded to have been represented at the meeting. The list of votes will be adopted according to the information provided by Euroclear Finland Ltd.