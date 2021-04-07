EQS-News Relief Reports that NeuroRx has Announced that Aviptadil has been Selected for Inclusion in NIH-Sponsored Global Clinical Trial which Includes Aviptadil and Remdesivir
Relief Reports that NeuroRx has Announced that Aviptadil has been Selected for Inclusion in NIH-Sponsored Global Clinical Trial which Includes Aviptadil and Remdesivir
ABOUT RELIEF
Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief's lead drug candidate RLF-100TM (aviptadil), a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP), is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for the treatment of respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. As part of its pipeline diversification strategy, in March 2021, Relief entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001. ACER-001 is a taste-masked and immediate release proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease.
