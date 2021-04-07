 
Relief Reports that NeuroRx has Announced that Aviptadil has been Selected for Inclusion in NIH-Sponsored Global Clinical Trial which Includes Aviptadil and Remdesivir

Relief Reports that NeuroRx has Announced that Aviptadil has been Selected for Inclusion in NIH-Sponsored Global Clinical Trial which Includes Aviptadil and Remdesivir

Relief Reports that NeuroRx has Announced that Aviptadil has been Selected for Inclusion in NIH-Sponsored Global Clinical Trial which Includes Aviptadil and Remdesivir

Geneva, Switzerland, April 07, 2021 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief" or the "Company") a biopharmaceutical company with its lead compound RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil) in advanced clinical development, announces that NeuroRx, Inc. has reported that aviptadil has been identified by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) as one of two drugs selected for inclusion in a phase III multicenter clinical trial that will include the United States and multiple foreign countries. The trial, designated as TESICO (Therapeutics for Severely Ill Inpatients with COVID-19), is funded by the U.S. Government COVID-19 Therapeutics Response and sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

The relevant NeuroRx press release can be found here:

###

ABOUT RELIEF

Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief's lead drug candidate RLF-100TM (aviptadil), a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP), is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for the treatment of respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. As part of its pipeline diversification strategy, in March 2021, Relief entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001. ACER-001 is a taste-masked and immediate release proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease.

