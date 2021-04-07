Kverva, 7 April 2021. Reference is made to stock exchange notice 7 April 2021 where SalMar announced the assignment of an A- rating with stable outlook from Nordic Credit Rating.

SalMar ASA has mandated Danske Bank, DNB Markets and Nordea as Joint Lead Managers and Green Bond Advisors to arrange a series of fixed income investor calls commencing on 12 April 2021. A EUR or NOK denominated senior unsecured green bond issue of up to EUR 250 million, or the equivalent in NOK, with a tenor of 5.75 years may follow, subject to inter alia market conditions.