UMC Reports Sales for March 2021
United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of March 2021.
Revenues for March 2021
|
Period
2021
2020
Y/Y Change
Y/Y (%)
March
16,619,555
14,570,408
+2,049,147
+14.06%
Jan.-Mar.
47,097,012
42,267,847
+4,829,165
+11.43%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210407005426/en/
