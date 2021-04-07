UMC Reports Sales for March 2021

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of March 2021.

2021

2020

Y/Y Change

Y/Y (%)

March 16,619,555 14,570,408 +2,049,147 +14.06%

Jan.-Mar. 47,097,012 42,267,847 +4,829,165 +11.43%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages

(**) All figures are consolidated

