Fifth Third Bank, National Minority Development Council Launch Certificate Program for Small Businesses

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, in collaboration with the National Minority Supplier Development Council, has announced the launch of its NMSDC Centers of Excellence Certificate Program (COECP). The program will last for nine months and will involve selected minority-owned private businesses that are NMSDC-certified Class II businesses, with annual sales between $1 million and $10 million and that have a minimum of five employees. It will strengthen corporate supplier selection processes and help minority businesses compete in a global environment. The program is made possible through the Bank’s relationships with the Ohio, Georgia, Michigan, Mid-States and Chicago MSDC regional councils.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210407005174/en/

Kala Gibson, head of Business Banking and chief enterprise corporate responsibility officer at Fifth Third Bank and National Minority Supplier Development Council board member (Photo: Business Wire)

Kala Gibson, head of Business Banking and chief enterprise corporate responsibility officer at Fifth Third and NMSDC board member, explained the Bank’s dedication to providing resources to MBEs. “Small, minority businesses are vital to our nation’s stability and economy. We are committed to offering best-in-class services and equipping these business owners with the information and access they need to help them successfully compete and secure business growth opportunities in the marketplace.”

The new certificate program is designed to empower minority entrepreneurs and give them a competitive advantage that will assist them with securing contracts with Fifth Third and other large companies. The virtual program includes instruction from Rutgers University’s Center for Urban Entrepreneurship and Economic Development, as well as coaching, mentoring, meetings, seminars and assignments from Fifth Third and NMSDC executives and NMSDC-certified minority business owners. The program will:

  • Support the growth of NMSDC-certified Class II MBEs by sharing business skills and best practice information that is necessary to grow their company to the next level.
  • Enhance opportunities for NMSDC-certified businesses to enter partnerships, joint ventures, strategic alliances or teaming agreements, secure larger contracts, and grow to a global scale.
  • Develop results-focused coaching and mentoring relationships between MBE participants, Fifth Third corporate and corporate plus members and Class III MBEs.
  • Create a stronger supply chain for Fifth Third and additional NMSDC corporate members.

“We are delighted to support this capacity building and learning experience to position MBEs to add value to the Fifth Third Bank supply chain and the communities in which many of our employees and customers reside,” said Marsha Thornton, vice president and director of supplier diversity.

