 
checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Leclanché develops 65 Ah high energy lithium-ion pouch cell ideal for electric and hybrid bus and truck applications

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.04.2021, 06:55  |  104   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Product Launch
Leclanché develops 65 Ah high energy lithium-ion pouch cell ideal for electric and hybrid bus and truck applications

12-Apr-2021 / 06:55 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Leclanché develops 65 Ah high energy lithium-ion pouch cell ideal for electric and hybrid bus and truck applications

- New G/NMC cell enables increased range and operating time for trucks and buses in the same size and weight as the Company's 60 Ah cell

- Increased cell voltage range allows an increase in the energy capacity of the cell compared to Company's 60 Ah G/NMC cell

- High volumetric energy density of up to 515 Wh / l enables greater driving range

- High cycle life coupled with fast charge capability allows for 80% charge in less than 30 minutes with increased stability in the higher voltage range

- Precision manufactured at the Company's state-of-the-art facility in Willstätt, Germany with availability set for Q1 2021

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, 12th April 2021 - Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN), one of the world's leading energy storage companies, has developed a new, high energy 65 Ah lithium-ion pouch cell to meet the demands of bus and truck manufacturers seeking increased range and operating time for fully electric and hybrid vehicles.

The new GL 65 Ah G/NMC (graphite/nickel manganese cobalt oxide) cells are specially designed for energy intensive applications. They provide 10% more energy and also feature a 10% increase in energy density (up to 515 Wh / l) compared to the company's 60 Ah cell - all within the same size and weight. The cells use state of the art materials that allow for longer lifetime, high cycle life along with fast charge capability. This allows for extended range and 80% recharge in less than 30 minutes. The high volumetric density, combined with their high cycle stability, make these cells well suited for heavy duty applications such as buses and trucks.

Seite 1 von 4
LECLANCHE Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Leclanché develops 65 Ah high energy lithium-ion pouch cell ideal for electric and hybrid bus and truck applications EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Product Launch Leclanché develops 65 Ah high energy lithium-ion pouch cell ideal for electric and hybrid bus and truck applications 12-Apr-2021 / 06:55 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG deutsch
DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG: Privatanleger bleiben cool
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Dritte Buyside-Transaktion im Jahr 2021: Mutares erwirbt Alan Dick ...
DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC: Barracuda Field development update
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG considers change to a more transparent stock exchange listing as of H2 2021
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG prüft den Wechsel in eine transparentere Börsennotierung zum 2. Halbjahr 2021
EQS-News: PolyPeptide Group plans IPO and listing on the Swiss Stock Exchange
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Eyemaxx: Zweite Gläubigerabstimmung in Form einer Präsenzversammlung ...
DGAP-News: Last Patient Completes Marinomed Biotech AG's Phase II Clinical Trial of Tacrosolv to Treat Ocular ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Greiffenberger AG: Amtsniederlegung des Aufsichtsratsvorsitzenden
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
21Shares Announces Stock Splits For Its Range of Crypto ETPs - Effective Monday April 12th, 2021
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap gibt Ernennung der ehemaligen Führungskraft bei Toyota, Yves ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Mynaric veröffentlicht Jahresbericht 2020 und berichtet über die wichtigsten Highlights
DGAP-News: Evotec und Exscientia geben klinische Studie mit neuartigem Immunonkologie-Wirkstoff bekannt
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. mit hervorragender Unternehmensnews des Portfoliotitels SingCell ...
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: Bestellung von Simon Telian zum weiteren Vorstandsmitglied und ...
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group erhält 72-MW-Auftrag aus Deutschland
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass NeuroRx bekannt gegeben hat, dass Aviptadil für die Aufnahme in eine von ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
21Shares Announces Stock Splits For Its Range of Crypto ETPs - Effective Monday April 12th, 2021
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06:55 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Leclanché entwickelt 65 Ah Hochenergie-Lithium-Ionen-Pouch-Zelle - ideal für Elektro- und Hybridbusse sowie Lkw-Anwendungen (deutsch)
06:55 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Leclanché entwickelt 65 Ah Hochenergie-Lithium-Ionen-Pouch-Zelle - ideal für Elektro- und Hybridbusse sowie Lkw-Anwendungen
30.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Für 2020 kündigt Leclanché starkes Wachstum und neue Finanzierungsmöglichkeiten zur Unterstützung der positiven Entwicklung 2021 an (deutsch)
30.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Leclanché announces strong growth in 2020 and new funding facilities to support its 2021 positive trajectory
30.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Für 2020 kündigt Leclanché starkes Wachstum und neue Finanzierungsmöglichkeiten zur Unterstützung der positiven Entwicklung 2021 an
27.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Leclanché AG: Nexcharge ist startklar, um Delhi mit Indiens erstem netzgekoppelten Li-Ionen-Batterie-basierten Gemeinschafts- Energiespeichersystem (CESS) zu beleuchten (deutsch)
27.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Leclanché SA: Nexcharge is all set to light up Delhi with India's first Grid Connected Li-ion battery-based Community Energy Storage System (CESS)
27.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Leclanché AG: Nexcharge ist startklar, um Delhi mit Indiens erstem netzgekoppelten Li-Ionen-Batterie-basierten Gemeinschafts- Energiespeichersystem (CESS) zu beleuchten

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
50
Leclanché