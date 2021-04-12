EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Product Launch Leclanché develops 65 Ah high energy lithium-ion pouch cell ideal for electric and hybrid bus and truck applications 12-Apr-2021 / 06:55 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- New G/NMC cell enables increased range and operating time for trucks and buses in the same size and weight as the Company's 60 Ah cell

- Increased cell voltage range allows an increase in the energy capacity of the cell compared to Company's 60 Ah G/NMC cell

- High volumetric energy density of up to 515 Wh / l enables greater driving range

- High cycle life coupled with fast charge capability allows for 80% charge in less than 30 minutes with increased stability in the higher voltage range

- Precision manufactured at the Company's state-of-the-art facility in Willstätt, Germany with availability set for Q1 2021

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, 12th April 2021 - Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN), one of the world's leading energy storage companies, has developed a new, high energy 65 Ah lithium-ion pouch cell to meet the demands of bus and truck manufacturers seeking increased range and operating time for fully electric and hybrid vehicles.

The new GL 65 Ah G/NMC (graphite/nickel manganese cobalt oxide) cells are specially designed for energy intensive applications. They provide 10% more energy and also feature a 10% increase in energy density (up to 515 Wh / l) compared to the company's 60 Ah cell - all within the same size and weight. The cells use state of the art materials that allow for longer lifetime, high cycle life along with fast charge capability. This allows for extended range and 80% recharge in less than 30 minutes. The high volumetric density, combined with their high cycle stability, make these cells well suited for heavy duty applications such as buses and trucks.