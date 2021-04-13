DGAP-Ad-hoc: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Personnel MAX Automation: Supervisory Board resolves on the strategic realignment of the MAX Group and a change in the composition of the Supervisory Board 13-Apr-2021 / 18:12 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Duesseldorf, 13 April 2021 - The Supervisory Board of MAX Automation SE (ISIN DE000A2DA58), listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, resolved today on the new strategic alignment of the Group after intensive discussions during the last months.

MAX Automation SE will realign its business model towards cash flow-oriented investment management. The focus remains on the current core business. Investments over and beyond will be possible in the future.

Support for this orientation is provided by the extensive changes to the Supervisory Board. Moreover, the Supervisory Board is to be increased by one member. The current Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr. Christian Diekmann, will step down as Chairman as planned with effect from the end of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and will also leave the Board to focus fully on his responsibilities as CEO and CFO of the Group in his position as Managing Director. At the Annual General Meeting, it will be proposed to replace him with Mr. Guido Mundt. Dr. Ralf Guckert and Mr. Marcel Neustock will step down from the Board with effect from the end of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and Mr. Oliver Jaster and Mr. Hartmut Buscher will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting for election as replacements. Dr. Jens Kruse will step down from the Supervisory Board with effect from the end of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. Dr. Wolfgang Hanrieder will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting for election as his replacement. In addition, it will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting to expand the Supervisory Board by one member and to elect Dr. Nadine Pallas for this purpose.