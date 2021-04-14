EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Implenia AG / Key word(s): Agreement/Legal Matter

Agreement in the Letzigrund Stadium legal case



14-Apr-2021

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR

Dietlikon, 14 April 2021 - Implenia and the City of Zurich have come to an agreement on the pending and threatened new court proceedings relating to the Letzigrund Stadium legal case and settled all claims. This also resolves the dispute about repayment of the City of Zurich's performance bond and the cost of correcting faults claimed by the City of Zurich.