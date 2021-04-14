EQS-Adhoc Agreement in the Letzigrund Stadium legal case
Dietlikon, 14 April 2021 - Implenia and the City of Zurich have come to an agreement on the pending and threatened new court proceedings relating to the Letzigrund Stadium legal case and settled all claims. This also resolves the dispute about repayment of the City of Zurich's performance bond and the cost of correcting faults claimed by the City of Zurich.
The settlement has already been taken into account in Implenia's 2020 financial statements and has no further negative impact on Implenia's financial result. This finally brings an end to the legal dispute with the City of Zurich about the construction of the Letzigrund Stadium, which has lasted more than a decade.
Contact for media:
Corporate Communications, T +41 58 474 74 77, communication@implenia.com
Contact for Investors and Analysts:
Investor Relations, T +41 58 474 35 04, ir@implenia.com
Investors' Agenda:
17 August 2021: Media and analysts' conference on the half-year results
