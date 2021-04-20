Ad hoc announcement / Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Siltronic AG

Siltronic AG

Siltronic raises forecast for financial year 2021

Germany, Munich, April 20, 2021 - Siltronic AG's forecast of March 1, 2021 was based on the assumption that wafer area sold would increase by approximately 8 percent to 12 percent compared with 2020. The Executive Board now expects sales volumes to increase significantly more compared to 2020 and assumes an increase of at least 15 percent. Therefore, the Executive Board of Siltronic AG decided today to increase the forecast for 2021.

Depending on the further development of exchange rates, Siltronic now assumes the following updated development in 2021 compared to 2020:

- Sales: at least 10 percent above the previous year (prior: increase in the mid to high single-digit percentage range)

- EBITDA margin: between 30 and 32 percent (prior: slight increase)

- Net cash flow: significant increase (prior: slight increase)

- Earnings per share: significant increase (prior: slight increase)

According to preliminary figures, Siltronic Group generated sales of around EUR 316 million and EBITDA of around EUR 92 million in Q1 2021, resulting in an EBITDA margin of around 29 percent. EBIT was around EUR 54 million.

The quarterly statement for Q1 2021 will be published on May 7, 2021.

