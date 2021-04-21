Frankfurt/Main, 21.04.2021 - At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Finlab AG (ISIN DE0001218063) decided, in agreement with the Management Board, that the two members of the Management Board, Juan Rodriguez and Stefan Schütze, will terminate their Management Board activities as of April 30, 2021. The reason for the resignation of the Management Board is the planned realignment of FinLab AG and Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA by the major shareholder Bernd Förtsch. Juan Rodriguez and Stefan Schütze are in advanced discussions to manage the FinLab EOS VC Fund with their own company in the future to provide important continuity in the management of the blockchain portfolio companies.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: FinLab AG / Key word(s): Personnel FinLab AG: Juan Rodriguez and Stefan Schütze resign from the Management Board effective April 30, 2021 21-Apr-2021 / 12:19 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Supervisory Board would like to express its sincere thanks to the Management Board team Juan Rodriguez and Stefan Schütze for their successful work. They leave behind a very well positioned and financially sound company. Both are closely linked to FinLab's strategic direction towards becoming a leading early-stage investor for German fintech and blockchain startups and providing venture capital for their financing needs.

Successors for the board positions will be announced in a timely manner.



About FinLab AG:

Stock market listed company FinLab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN DE0001218063 / ticker: A7A) is one of the first and largest investors focused on the Financial Services Technologies ("FinTech") and blockchain sector in Europe. FinLab focus in this context is providing venture capital for start-ups. FinLab's aim is a long-term participation and ongoing support of its investments. FinLab in this regard supports its investments in their respective development phase with their network and know-how. In addition, FinLab acts as an asset manager and manages assets in the three-digit million-dollar range.



