Cassiopea announces results of AGM 2021

Lainate - April 29, 2021 - Cassiopea SpA (SIX: SKIN), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing and preparing to commercialize prescription drugs with novel mechanisms of action (MOA) to address long-standing and essential dermatological conditions, announced the results of its Annual General Meeting held today on April 29, 2021 in Lainate, Milan (Italy).

Owing to the COVID-19 health emergency and in compliance with art. 106 of Law Decree n. 18 dated March 17, 2020, converted into Law n. 27 dated April 24, 2020 (as last amended by Law-Decree n. 183 dated December 20, 2020, converted with amendments into Law n. 21 dated February 26, 2021) aimed at minimizing travel and gatherings, shareholders were only entitled to attend and vote at the Shareholders' Meeting by granting a specific proxy to the designated representative (Dario Trevisan, lawyer).

6,135,231 shareholder votes were represented at this annual ordinary shareholders meeting, which corresponds to 57.07% of all votes. All motions have been approved by a vast majority (at least 99.5%) of the shareholders:

- Approval of the Financial Statements for the financial year 2020 as per December 31, 2020

- Decision that the new board of directors consists of 5 members (as previously)

- Decision that the duration of the tenure of the new board of directors lasts for one year (as previously), i.e. until the approval of the financial statements as at 31 December 2021

- Decision that the overall annual compensation for the entire board of directors is equal to EUR 205.500 (as previously)

- Appointment (re-election) of the members of the board of directors: Pierpaolo Guzzo (executive), Diana Harbort (executive), Oyvind Bjordal (non-executive, independent), Jan de Vries (non-executive, independent) and Maurizio Baldassarini (non-executive, independent). Subsequently, Pierpaolo Guzzo has been appointed as new Chairman, thus following on Jan de Vries.