Basler AG: Basler AG publishes preliminary figures for the first quarter and increases the annual forecast for financial year 2021

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Basler AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast
Basler AG: Basler AG publishes preliminary figures for the first quarter and increases the annual forecast for financial year 2021

04-May-2021 / 16:18 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Inside Information according to Article 17 MAR
Preliminary quarterly result / Adjustment Forecast

Basler AG publishes preliminary figures for the first quarter and increases the annual forecast for financial year 2021

Ahrensburg, May 4, 2021 - Today, BASLER AG, a leading manufacturer of computer vision components, publishes its preliminary result for the first quarter of 2021 and adjusts its sales and profit forecast for financial year 2021 upwards.

The Basler group closed the first three months 2021 with very positive results and thus started powerfully the new financial year 2021.

Compared to the first quarter of the previous year, the company achieved an increase in sales by 25 % to € 54.6 million (previous year: € 43.7 million). Incoming orders increased by 27 % to € 67.3 million (previous year: € 52.9 million). The earnings before taxes increased by € 3.6 million to € 9.9 million (previous year: € 6.3 million), compared to the previous year. Thus, the pre-tax return rate of the first three months amounts to 18 %. With an annual surplus of € 7.8 million (previous year: € 4.7 million) the company reports a growth of 66 % compared to the previous year.

Against the background of the first quarter results and persistently strong incoming orders in the month of April, the management increases its forecast for the financial year 2021. The originally expected sales corridor of € 190 million - € 210 million will be increased to € 205 million - € 225 million. As a result of the increased sales the pre-tax return rate is expected to be stronger. The forecast for the pre-tax return rate increases from 12 - 14 % to 13 - 15.5 %.

04-May-2021 / 16:18 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

