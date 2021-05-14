 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Right to Participate in Subsequent Tap Issues

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
14.05.2021, 16:20  |  75   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Right to Participate in Subsequent Tap Issues

14-May-2021 / 16:20 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc

Right to Participate in Subsequent Tap Issues
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
14 May 2021

 

 

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc ("Travelex" or the "Company")

14 May 2021

Pro Rata Right to Participate in Subsequent Tap Issues of New Money Notes

 

We refer to the Company announcement dated 10 February 2021 (the "February Announcement") and the defined terms used therein. In the February Announcement, the Company stated that the right to subscribe for any Subsequent Tap Notes attaches to the Initial Tap Notes, being the £22,597,331 additional New Money Notes issued on 25 February 2021. However, the Company has since become aware of certain administrative and trading issues subsisting as a result of the right to participate in any Subsequent Tap Issues being linked to the Initial Tap Notes (which are otherwise fungible with the original New Money Notes).

As a result, and following consultation with the beneficial holders of the New Money Notes, the Company understands that it would be preferable to allow holders of New Money Notes to participate in any tap issues of New Money Notes on a pro rata basis, calculated by reference to all New Money Notes in issue at that time. Accordingly, holders of New Money Notes will be entitled to subscribe for any Subsequent Tap Notes pro rata to their holdings of all New Money Notes (whether issued in connection with the 2020 restructuring, the Initial Tap Notes or otherwise) at the relevant time, and the requirement to notify the Company of a trade of Tap Notes will no longer apply. The Company may, but is not required to, offer Subsequent Tap Notes to those holders whose pro rata entitlement is less than £100k, being the minimum denomination of New Money Notes.

Enquiries:

Travelex
For investor related queries:
Victoria.Benis-Lonsdale@travelex.com
Lan.Tang@travelex.com

- END -

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

14-May-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
8 Sackville Street
W1S 3DG London
United Kingdom
Phone: +44(0)7584336458
E-mail: Victoria.benis-lonsdale@travelex.com
Internet: https://www.travelex-corporate.com/
ISIN: XS2248458049, XS2248456936
WKN: A284QJ
Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1196892

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1196892  14-May-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1196892&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetTrav Issrco 12,50 % bis 08/25 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Right to Participate in Subsequent Tap Issues DGAP-Ad-hoc: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Right to Participate in Subsequent Tap Issues 14-May-2021 / 16:20 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG bestätigt nach dem ersten Quartal die Prognose 2021e
DGAP-News: B+S Banksysteme Aktiengesellschaft: Zwischenmitteilung Q3 2020/21
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart GmbH informiert über Projektfortschritt mit Tier-1 Supplier
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: Information der LION E-Mobility AG
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Neue Ladesäulenverordnung verbrauchernah
DGAP-DD: E.ON SE deutsch
La Française Group: Fusion erfolgreich abgeschlossen
DGAP-DD: E.ON SE deutsch
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Neuartiger Antikörper-Test eröffnet zusätzliches hohes Potenzial
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG erhöht Profitabilität und bestätigt im Bereich V4Drive Zusammenarbeit mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATION APPLICATION
LION E-Mobility AG: Information der LION E-Mobility AG zur heute veröffentlichten Ad-hoc-Mitteilung
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - FURTHER TRADING ...
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE: Bitcoin Group SE: Per Hlawatschek verstärkt Management-Board in der Funktion als ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zum Q1/2021e sowie zum FY 2021e
DGAP-News: TAKKT AG: Hauptversammlung beschließt Dividendenzahlung von 1,10 Euro je Aktie - Aufsichtsrat ...
DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Ferratum Group publishes Q1 2021 results
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
EQS-News: Relief und AdVita verkünden Beginn der Phase-2-Studie mit inhalativer RLF-100-Formulierung für ...
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: Verhalten der Bundesregierung gefährdet rd. 3.200 Arbeitsplätze bei ADLER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power erwirbt restliche Beteiligung an PowerTap, um zu 100 % ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ Annual General Meeting
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff decides to launch Pepco IPO
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home: Q1 Ergebnisse deutlich über Erwartung mit Umsatzanstieg um 27 % und Sprung beim ...
Titel
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:30 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Revised Forecast for 2021 Financial Performance