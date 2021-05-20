 
FINMA's Takeover and State Liability Committee dismisses appeal of Liwet Holding AG against the decision of the Swiss Takeover Board of 5 March 2021

FINMA's Takeover and State Liability Committee dismisses appeal of Liwet Holding AG against the decision of the Swiss Takeover Board of 5 March 2021

20-May-2021 / 19:33 CET/CEST
Lucerne, 20 May 2021 - With reference to its media release of 16 March 2021 Swiss Steel Holding AG announces that with decision of 18 May 2021 FINMA's Takeover and State Liability Committee has dismissed the appeal of Liwet Holding AG against the decision of the Swiss Takeover Board of 5 March 2021 with the costs of the proceedings being imposed on Liwet Holding AG. The decision of FINMA remains subject to the right of appeal against the Swiss Federal Administrative Court.

For further information:
 
For media queries:
Dr. Andrea Geile, a.geile@swisssteelgroup.com, tel +41 (0)41 581 4121
 
For analyst/investor inquiries:
Daniel Geiger, d.geiger@swisssteelgroup.com, tel +41 (0)41 581 4160
 

 
About Swiss Steel Group

The Swiss Steel Group is currently one of the world's leading providers of customized solutions in the field of special long steel products. The Group is also one of the leading manufacturers in the global market for both tool steel and stainless long steel and is one of the two largest companies in Europe for alloyed and high-alloy quality & engineering steel. With close to 10,000 employees at its own production and distribution companies in over 30 countries across five continents, the Company supports and supplies its customers around the globe and offers them a full product portfolio from Production and Sales & Services. They benefit from the Company's technological expertise, consistently high product excellence across the globe, and in-depth knowledge of local markets.


