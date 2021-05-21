 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart GmbH - entry into own series production of battery systems

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.05.2021, 07:55  |  101   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Miscellaneous
LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart GmbH - entry into own series production of battery systems

21-May-2021 / 07:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-Hoc Message

LION Smart GmbH - entry into own series production of battery systems

Baar, May 21, 2021 - Ad-hoc: LION Smart GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of LION E-Mobility AG and developer of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology, is in advanced negotiations to acquire technology and production licenses from BMW AG in the field of high-voltage battery systems, aiming to start its own series production of battery systems. At the same time, the existing partnership with BMW AG is to be deepened and expanded to include cooperation in purchasing critical battery components (including battery cells). We expect this to lead to a rapid and simplified entry into series production, enabling us to meet the increased demand for battery storage systems in the coming years reliably and independently.
 

About LION E-Mobility AG:

LION E-Mobility AG is a listed Swiss holding company founded in 2011 with promising strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, especially in the field of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology.
The company holds 100% of the German LION Smart GmbH, a developer of battery packs and battery management systems. LION Smart also holds a 30% stake in TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH, a successful joint venture with TÜV SÜD AG. LION E-Mobility AG also holds 100% of the shares in LION E-Mobility North America Inc.
 

Responsible for the press release: BoD LION E- Mobility AG

www.lionemobility.com

 

Contact LION Smart GmbH
Thomas Hetmann
Managing Director | Board Member 		 
LION E-Mobility Investor Relations
Seite 1 von 2
LION E-Mobility Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: LION E-Mobility AG - Zukunftsbranche
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart GmbH - entry into own series production of battery systems DGAP-Ad-hoc: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Miscellaneous LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart GmbH - entry into own series production of battery systems 21-May-2021 / 07:55 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Megawatts Selteneerdmetall-Projekte in Australien sind aussichtsreich für eine Uranmineralisierung
Aussichtsreiche Uranmineralisierung bei Megawatts Selteneerdmetall-Projekte in Australien
DGAP-Adhoc: SBF AG: SBF AG beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlage mit Bezugsrecht zur Finanzierung des ...
DGAP-News: Virtual Annual General Meeting of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG resolves upon a dividend ...
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: GRENKE AG presents its annual report for the year 2020
DGAP-News: Mynaric and Cloud Constellation arbeiten zusammen und unterzeichnen MoU zu SpaceBelt - Cloud ...
DGAP-Adhoc: tick Trading Software AG: Mögliche Erlöschance auf EUR 4,48 Mio.
DGAP-News: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung der Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG beschließt die Ausschüttung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SPORTTOTAL AG beschließt Emission einer Wandelschuldverschreibung
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: sino AG: Beteiligungsunternehmen Trade Republic Bank GmbH schließt Series C unter Führung von ...
DGAP-Adhoc: sino AG: Kapitalerhöhung beim Beteiligungsunternehmen Trade Republic Bank GmbH und Teilverkäufe ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps Nutzung von erneuerbarem Erdgas erhöht erheblich ihr ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Evaluation of further debt capital raise to execute on it's M&A pipeline
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps Nutzung von erneuerbarem Erdgas erhöht erheblich ihr ...
Sernova to Present at Global Partnership Family Office - HealthCare & Biotechnology TSX Showcase
EQS-News: Relief gibt Update zu Fortschritten und Plänen mit ACER-001 zur Behandlung von ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
EQS-News: Relief und AdVita verkünden Beginn der Phase-2-Studie mit inhalativer RLF-100-Formulierung für ...
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: Verhalten der Bundesregierung gefährdet rd. 3.200 Arbeitsplätze bei ADLER
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power erwirbt restliche Beteiligung an PowerTap, um zu 100 % ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ Annual General Meeting
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home: Q1 Ergebnisse deutlich über Erwartung mit Umsatzanstieg um 27 % und Sprung beim ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff decides to launch Pepco IPO
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:56 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart GmbH - Einstieg in die eigene Serienfertigung von Batteriesystemen (deutsch)
07:55 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart GmbH - Einstieg in die eigene Serienfertigung von Batteriesystemen
14.05.21
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart GmbH informiert über Projektfortschritt mit Tier-1 Supplier (deutsch)
14.05.21
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart GmbH informiert über Projektfortschritt mit Tier-1 Supplier
14.05.21
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart GmbH informs about project progress with Tier-1 Supplier
14.05.21
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: Information der LION E-Mobility AG (deutsch)
14.05.21
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: Information of LION E-Mobility AG
14.05.21
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: Information der LION E-Mobility AG
12.05.21
LION E-Mobility AG: Information der LION E-Mobility AG zur heute veröffentlichten Ad-hoc-Mitteilung
12.05.21
LION E-Mobility AG: Information of LION E-Mobility AG on the ad hoc announcement published today