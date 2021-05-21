DGAP-Ad-hoc: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Miscellaneous LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart GmbH - entry into own series production of battery systems 21-May-2021 / 07:55 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LION Smart GmbH - entry into own series production of battery systems



Baar, May 21, 2021 - Ad-hoc: LION Smart GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of LION E-Mobility AG and developer of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology, is in advanced negotiations to acquire technology and production licenses from BMW AG in the field of high-voltage battery systems, aiming to start its own series production of battery systems. At the same time, the existing partnership with BMW AG is to be deepened and expanded to include cooperation in purchasing critical battery components (including battery cells). We expect this to lead to a rapid and simplified entry into series production, enabling us to meet the increased demand for battery storage systems in the coming years reliably and independently.



About LION E-Mobility AG:

LION E-Mobility AG is a listed Swiss holding company founded in 2011 with promising strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, especially in the field of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology.

The company holds 100% of the German LION Smart GmbH, a developer of battery packs and battery management systems. LION Smart also holds a 30% stake in TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH, a successful joint venture with TÜV SÜD AG. LION E-Mobility AG also holds 100% of the shares in LION E-Mobility North America Inc.



