ADC Therapeutics Presents Updated Clinical Data at 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT), a commercial-stage biotechnology company leading the development of novel antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors, today announced updated clinical data from the ZYNLONTA (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) Phase 2 LOTIS-2 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) were presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, which is being held virtually June 4-8, 2021.

“The maturing duration of response from the ZYNLONTA Phase 2 trial reported at ASCO reflects the strong data set that served as the basis of the accelerated FDA approval in April,” said Jay Feingold, MD, PhD, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of ADC Therapeutics. “We are especially encouraged to see this positive trend continue to strengthen in a heavily pre-treated patient population, including patients with double- / triple-hit, advanced stage or transformed DLBCL, DLBCL refractory to first-line therapy, and patients older than 65.”