MACOM Introduces a Two-Chip Analog Solution for 200G and 400G Data Center Multimode Connectivity

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM”), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, today announced the availability of its two-chip analog solution for 200G and 400G short reach modules (QSFP, OSFP, QSFP-DD) and Active Optical Cable (AOC) applications in the Data Center. The chipset delivers better than IEEE standard specified bit error rate (BER) performance and is compliant with Open Eye MSA eye mask specifications.

MATA-38044, a 4x56Gbps PAM-4 CDR and TIA

a 4x56Gbps PAM-4 CDR and TIA MALD-38045, a 4x56Gbps PAM-4 CDR and VCSEL driver

The MATA-38044 is a four channel 28 GBaud linear PAM-4/NRZ TIA with automatic gain control and integrated CDRs. The MALD-38045 is a four channel 28 GBaud PAM-4/NRZ VCSEL driver with an integrated CDR designed to directly modulate VCSELs in the transmit path of optical modules. Each of the four channels can operate independently. Both devices consume industry leading low power and can operate at Ethernet, Fibre Channel and InfiniBand PAM-4 and NRZ data rates up to 56Gbps.

This two-chip analog solution provides an alternative to traditional DSP-based technology. It has lower power consumption, lower latency, lower cost and requires a smaller footprint when compared to a DSP-based solution.

MACOM will host virtual demonstrations at the Optical Networking and Communications Conference 2021 (OFC) highlighting the chipset’s standard compliance and interoperability with Ethernet switches. To schedule a virtual demo on MACOM’s two-chip analog chipset, please contact MACOM sales, or email demos@macom.com.

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures semiconductor products for Telecommunications, Industrial and Defense and Data Center applications. Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard.

FOR SALES INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

North Americas – Phone: +1.800.366.2266

Europe – Phone: +353.21.244.6400

Japan – Phone: +81.3.5472.1609

China – Phone: +86.21.2407.1588

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210608005067/en/