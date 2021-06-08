Energiekontor: Private placement of a smaller shareholding of the company founders Günter Lammers and Dr. Bodo Wilkens

The two founders and major shareholders of Energiekontor AG (ISIN DE0005313506), Günter Lammers and Dr. Bodo Wilkens, have each sold 200,000 shares in Energiekontor AG, i. e. a total of 400,000 shares, which corresponds to a total of 2.8 percent of the share capital, to several institutional investors in a private placement. The free float of Energiekontor AG increases to 34.2 percent as a result of this transaction. The two company founders remain anchor shareholders of Energiekontor AG and now each own 25.2 percent of the company's shares.

About Energiekontor AG:

A solid business policy and a lot of experience in renewable energies: That's what Energiekontor has stood for for more than 30 years. Founded in Bremerhaven in 1990, the company is one of the pioneers in the industry and is now one of Germany's leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind farms in Germany and abroad and was expanded in 2010 to include solar energy. In addition, Energiekontor operates wind and solar farms with a nominal output of almost 280 megawatts in its own portfolio. Energiekontor AG also aims to play a pioneering role in economic terms and to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.

In addition to its headquarters in Bremen, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Bernau bei Berlin and Potsdam. The company also has offices in England (Leeds), Scotland (Edinburgh, Glasgow), Portugal (Lisbon), USA (Houston/Texas and Rapid City/South Dakota) and France (Toulouse, Rouen).

The proud balance sheet since the company was founded: 127 realised wind farms and 12 solar parks with a total output of over 1 gigawatt. This corresponds to an investment volume of almost 1.8 billion euros.

The Company went public on 25 May 2000. The Energiekontor AG share (WKN 531350 / ISIN DE0005313506) is listed in the General Standard of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and can be traded on all German stock exchanges.

Contact:

Investor Relations / Press

Peter Alex

Tel.: +49 421 3304-126

E-Mail: Peter.Alex@energiekontor.de

www.energiekontor.de

