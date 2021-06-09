Twilio Segment Unveils Journeys, the First Customer Journey Builder for the New, Digital Era

“Today’s customer journey applications are off-the-shelf products, built on legacy SaaS platforms that cannot deliver the flexibility, scale, or breadth needed to power world-class customer experiences in the digital era,” said Peter Reinhardt, CEO of Twilio Segment. “Built on Twilio Segment’s Customer Data Platform, Journeys takes a new approach that gives businesses the ability to quickly and easily build highly personalized customer journeys based on the most trustworthy and up-to-date customer data possible.”

Twilio Segment (NYSE:TWLO), the world’s #1 Customer Data Platform (CDP), today announced the launch of Journeys , a new product built on the Segment CDP that allows marketers to easily build sophisticated customer journeys and orchestrate personalization at scale, through every channel, and across their entire customer experience stack. A customer journey is the entire experience a customer has while interacting with a brand, over time, and across channels. Adding the capability to design that journey on top of Segment’s best-in-class first-party data foundation is Twilio’s next step in building the leading Customer Engagement Platform.

The Limitations of Current Journey Builders

As the world sheltered in place during the pandemic, businesses underwent a great digital acceleration, dramatically speeding up their digital transformation roadmaps so they could serve customers online. Consumers quickly adapted to these new digital interactions, and now their expectations for personalized, relevant interactions with brands are higher than ever.

The stakes could not be higher. According to Twilio Segment’s recent State of Personalization Report, 85% of businesses believe they are offering personalized experiences, but only 60% of consumers think brands are actually providing them. Failing to provide highly personalized experiences has consequences well beyond inefficient marketing spend, such as a loss in customer loyalty and market share.

Part of the challenge in meeting these expectations is that companies are often hampered by ineffective customer journey building tools that are built on incomplete or inaccurate data. Without accurate, up-to-date data, brands have significant blind spots while engaging with customers, building experiences based on limited information and only on a few channels.

Today’s journey builders focus on owned marketing channels over omnichannel experiences; one-way messages rather than continuous conversations; and short-term campaigns instead of long-term engagement. This not only leads to siloed workstreams and inefficient marketing spend, but it also leads to a loss of customers, who are left with poor experiences thanks to generic or inconsistent messaging and irrelevant and annoying offers.