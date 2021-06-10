DGAP-News: SYNLAB AG / Key word(s): Contract/Alliance SYNLAB to continue providing COVID-19 testing at UEFA competition matches and UEFA EURO 2020 10.06.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SYNLAB to continue providing COVID-19 testing at UEFA competition matches and UEFA EURO 2020



SYNLAB appointed by UEFA as 'UEFA Laboratory Diagnostics Provider 2021/2022' to be responsible for COVID-19 testing for players, officials and venue staff, which is an essential part of UEFA's Return to Play Protocol

SYNLAB, Europe's leading medical diagnostic services provider, and the existing laboratory diagnostics services provider of UEFA, the governing body of European football, has been entrusted to continue providing PCR-testing for SARS-CoV-2 at UEFA competition matches for the upcoming football season. As the 'UEFA Laboratory Diagnostics Provider 2021/2022', SYNLAB will support implementing UEFA's rigorous Return to Play Protocol, to create as the safest possible environment for teams, officials, and venue staff.

With the extension of the partnership, SYNLAB will utilize its broad European laboratory network to provide advanced diagnostics for UEFA EURO 2020, testing all 24 teams as well as officials and venue staff at the 11 dedicated match sites across Europe.

Over the course of the 2020/2021 season, SYNLAB has successfully conducted more than 160,000 PCR-tests for UEFA competition matches. SYNLAB and its partners will continue to test all players and staff for SARS-CoV-2 ahead of every match using the RT-PCR or a medically equivalent testing method. Only persons with negative results will be allowed to attend a match and have access to the stadium.

Mathieu Floreani, CEO of SYNLAB, says: "We are pleased to continue our successful and trusted partnership with UEFA. Based on SYNLAB's clear commitment to medical excellence, we will continue to make every effort to leverage our broad capabilities across Europe to ensure that testing of the players, officials, and venue staff is implemented in the best possible way. Especially in view of UEFA EURO 2020, we are proud to play our part in creating the safest possible environment for Europe's unique football event. The tournament will bring joy to millions - if not billions - of football fans in Europe and beyond in times of the COVID-19 pandemic."