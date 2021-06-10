 
Targovax's ONCOS-102 mesothelioma 24-month data shows class-leading median overall survival

- Median overall survival (mOS) for first-line treatment with ONCOS-102 plus chemotherapy will be between 21.9 and 25.0 months, compared with mOS of 13.5 months in the chemotherapy-only control group

- Broad and powerful immune activation pattern observed in patients treated with ONCOS-102, clearly associated with both tumor responses and survival outcomes

OSLO, Norway, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing immune activators to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, today announces mOS between 21.9 and 25.0 months from the randomized phase 1/2 trial of ONCOS-102 in combination with Standard of Care (SoC) chemotherapy in patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM).

The study is an open-label, exploratory phase 1/2 trial adding ONCOS-102 to SoC chemotherapy (pemetrexed/cisplatin) in first- and second- (or later) line MPM to assess safety, immune activation and clinical efficacy compared with SoC alone. A total of 31 patients were enrolled in the trial, with 20 patients in the treatment group receiving ONCOS-102 plus SoC chemotherapy, and 11 patients in the control group receiving SoC only. The trial has now completed the 24-month follow-up.

At the 24-month follow-up, it was determined that the final mOS will be in the range of 21.9 to 25.0 months for first-line ONCOS-102-treated patients in the randomized group (n=8). This is a clear improvement over the mOS of 13.5 months observed in the first-line SoC-only control group (n=6). Previous MPM clinical trials have reported mOS in the range of 12–16 months for patients receiving the same SoC chemotherapy treatment[1].

Immune activation was assessed in tumor biopsies pre- and post-ONCOS-102 treatment (Day 36). The tumor tissue analyses revealed broad and powerful ONCOS-102-induced remodeling of the tumor microenvironment with increased T-cell infiltration and a shift towards pro-inflammatory immune cells, far beyond what was observed for the SoC-only control group. Notably, this activity was associated with both tumor responses and survival outcomes, indicating that the immune activation generated by ONCOS-102 is driving the clinical benefit for patients.

