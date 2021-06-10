 
checkAd

This Father’s Day, Celebrate Your #GarageMoments With Advance Auto Parts

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.06.2021, 14:00  |  42   |   |   

Whether dad is an automotive gearhead, novice or somewhere in between, treat yours this Father’s Day with a gift from Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts retailer.

Through June 20, motorists may enter to win the ultimate Father’s Day gift presented by Shell Pennzoil: a Ford Mustang, modified with performance parts by automotive customization shop Tommy Pike Customs. Enter to win by sharing a photo of a memorable DIY activity with a family member or friend on Twitter using #GarageMoments, #Contest and @AdvanceAuto. Additional prizes include an all-expense paid trip for two to the 2022 Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race in Las Vegas and a $1,222 Advance Auto Parts gift card. For official rules and prize details, visit AdvanceAutoParts.com.

Advance is also featuring a “Garage Moments” digital content series starring Advance and Carquest-sponsored Team Penske NASCAR drivers Ryan Blaney and Austin Cindric, along with their fathers, former NASCAR driver Dave Blaney and Team Penske president, Tim Cindric. Join Ryan (@Blaney), Austin (@AustinCindric) and @AdvanceAuto on Twitter as laughs and memories are shared in a series of minute-long videos.

“So many great family memories focus around our cars,” said Jason McDonell, Advance’s executive vice president of merchandising, marketing and E-commerce. “We all remember those family road trips, DIY projects with Dad or even just washing the car as a family. As we approach Father’s Day, we encourage motorists to share with us their own ‘garage moments’ for a chance to win this spectacular Ford Mustang while also enjoying the unique stories shared by the Blaneys and Cindrics.”

For those coming up empty on winning the Mustang or NASCAR race trip, fear not. Advance and Carquest locations are stocked with hundreds of gift ideas for dad or the father figure in your life. With performance parts, oil change essentials, car care products and much more, there’s something for every dad.

  • For those On the Road Dads, keep their ride lookin’ good with buy one, get one 50% off select appearance products from leading name brands like Turtle Wax, Meguiar’s and Griot’s Garage.
  • Give your DIY Dad a hand around the garage with 50% off select TEQ Pro Ratcheting Wrench Sets. Don’t forget a DieHard battery (starting at $119.99), available at Advance and Carquest.
  • And for Vintage Dads always tinkering on an old hot rod, an Edelbrock carburetor or DynoMax exhaust system is the way to dad’s heart.

For a complete list of Father’s Day products, visit AdvanceAutoParts.com.

The Garage Moments sweepstakes and items listed above are available at Advance and participating Carquest locations. Pricing may vary by location.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of April 24, 2021, Advance operated 4,793 stores and 178 Worldpac branches in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company also serves 1,285 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico, Grand Cayman, the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos and the British Virgin Islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.

Advance Auto Parts Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

This Father’s Day, Celebrate Your #GarageMoments With Advance Auto Parts Whether dad is an automotive gearhead, novice or somewhere in between, treat yours this Father’s Day with a gift from Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts retailer. Through June 20, motorists may enter to win the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Terms of Rights Offering
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces 2nd Quarter 2021 Common Stock Dividend of $0.22 per Share
FGEN Deadline Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors or June 11, 2021 Deadline in Securities Fraud ...
Battlefield 2042 Marks the Return of All-Out Warfare in New, Unmatched, Epic-Scale Experience
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
VBI Vaccines Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Twilio Segment Unveils Journeys, the First Customer Journey Builder for the New, Digital Era
NextNav, a Leader in Next Generation GPS, to Combine with Spartacus Acquisition Corporation ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) for Shareholders
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (“PSTH”) Confirms Discussions to Acquire 10% of the ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Carbios Strengthens Its Position in Polymer Biodegradation Technologies With the Acquisition of the ...
Kite's Tecartus Demonstrates High Response Rate in Adults With Relapsed or Refractory B-cell Acute ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders – ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.06.21
Advance Auto Parts Expands Presence in the Pacific Northwest with 29 New Independently Owned Carquest Stores
02.06.21
Advance Auto Parts Reports Record First Quarter 2021 Results
13.05.21
Advance Auto Parts to Report First Quarter 2021 Earnings on June 2, 2021
13.05.21
Berlin Raceway Wins $50,000 and the “Advance My Track Challenge” Presented by Advance Auto Parts