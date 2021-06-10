This Father’s Day, Celebrate Your #GarageMoments With Advance Auto Parts

Through June 20, motorists may enter to win the ultimate Father’s Day gift presented by Shell Pennzoil: a Ford Mustang, modified with performance parts by automotive customization shop Tommy Pike Customs. Enter to win by sharing a photo of a memorable DIY activity with a family member or friend on Twitter using #GarageMoments, #Contest and @AdvanceAuto. Additional prizes include an all-expense paid trip for two to the 2022 Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race in Las Vegas and a $1,222 Advance Auto Parts gift card. For official rules and prize details, visit AdvanceAutoParts.com .

Whether dad is an automotive gearhead, novice or somewhere in between, treat yours this Father’s Day with a gift from Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts retailer.

Advance is also featuring a “Garage Moments” digital content series starring Advance and Carquest-sponsored Team Penske NASCAR drivers Ryan Blaney and Austin Cindric, along with their fathers, former NASCAR driver Dave Blaney and Team Penske president, Tim Cindric. Join Ryan (@Blaney), Austin (@AustinCindric) and @AdvanceAuto on Twitter as laughs and memories are shared in a series of minute-long videos.

“So many great family memories focus around our cars,” said Jason McDonell, Advance’s executive vice president of merchandising, marketing and E-commerce. “We all remember those family road trips, DIY projects with Dad or even just washing the car as a family. As we approach Father’s Day, we encourage motorists to share with us their own ‘garage moments’ for a chance to win this spectacular Ford Mustang while also enjoying the unique stories shared by the Blaneys and Cindrics.”

For those coming up empty on winning the Mustang or NASCAR race trip, fear not. Advance and Carquest locations are stocked with hundreds of gift ideas for dad or the father figure in your life. With performance parts, oil change essentials, car care products and much more, there’s something for every dad.

For those On the Road Dads, keep their ride lookin' good with buy one, get one 50% off select appearance products from leading name brands like Turtle Wax, Meguiar's and Griot's Garage.

Give your DIY Dad a hand around the garage with 50% off select TEQ Pro Ratcheting Wrench Sets. Don't forget a DieHard battery (starting at $119.99), available at Advance and Carquest.

And for Vintage Dads always tinkering on an old hot rod, an Edelbrock carburetor or DynoMax exhaust system is the way to dad's heart.

For a complete list of Father’s Day products, visit AdvanceAutoParts.com.

The Garage Moments sweepstakes and items listed above are available at Advance and participating Carquest locations. Pricing may vary by location.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of April 24, 2021, Advance operated 4,793 stores and 178 Worldpac branches in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company also serves 1,285 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico, Grand Cayman, the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos and the British Virgin Islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.

