Rite Aid Extends Vaccinating Hours Every Friday in June to Increase COVID-19 Vaccine Accessibility

Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) is proud to support the White House and the National Month of Action by extending vaccination hours at select locations in June to make it easier to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and advance equity. This initiative to improve vaccine access and equity, is in accordance with the federal government’s nationwide effort to get 70% of U.S. adults at least one shot by July 4, 2021.

Rite Aid will launch ‘Night Shots’ Friday, June 11, and extend vaccinating hours until midnight at more than 200 locations. This extended service will also be available at participating stores Friday, June 18, and Friday, June 25. On the same dates, 27 Rite Aid locations will administer COVID-19 vaccines for the full 24hour day. All vaccines during the extended hours are available quickly and easily via walk-ins. Offering extended hours for COVID-19 vaccine availability helps to ensure everyone, especially individuals with less flexible work hours, has the opportunity to get vaccinated.

Rite Aid is committed to expanding access to essential COVID-19 services to help bring an end to the pandemic. In recent months, Rite Aid has conducted thousands of vaccine clinics in partnership with local organizations to provide information about vaccine safety and administer vaccinations where people gather, work and worship.

The full list of participating Rite Aid stores with extended vaccine hours can be found here.

For more information about Rite Aid’s COVID-19 vaccine efforts, please visit www.RiteAid.com/covid-19.

About Rite Aid Corporation

Rite Aid Corporation is on the front lines of delivering healthcare services and retail products to Americans 365 days a year. Our pharmacists are uniquely positioned to engage with customers and improve their health outcomes. We provide an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through over 2,500 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. Through Elixir, we provide pharmacy benefits and services to millions of members nationwide. For more information, www.riteaid.com.

