Rite Aid Extends Vaccinating Hours Every Friday in June to Increase COVID-19 Vaccine Accessibility

Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) is proud to support the White House and the National Month of Action by extending vaccination hours at select locations in June to make it easier to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and advance equity. This initiative to improve vaccine access and equity, is in accordance with the federal government’s nationwide effort to get 70% of U.S. adults at least one shot by July 4, 2021.

Rite Aid will launch ‘Night Shots’ Friday, June 11, and extend vaccinating hours until midnight at more than 200 locations. This extended service will also be available at participating stores Friday, June 18, and Friday, June 25. On the same dates, 27 Rite Aid locations will administer COVID-19 vaccines for the full 24hour day. All vaccines during the extended hours are available quickly and easily via walk-ins. Offering extended hours for COVID-19 vaccine availability helps to ensure everyone, especially individuals with less flexible work hours, has the opportunity to get vaccinated.