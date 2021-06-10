 
checkAd

FCPT Announces Acquisition of a DaVita Kidney Care Property for $1.1 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.06.2021, 22:05  |  22   |   |   

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a corporate DaVita Kidney Care property for $1.1 million. The property is located in a high traffic corridor in Wisconsin and is occupied under a net lease with approximately four years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.9% going-in cash capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.

Four Corners Property Trust Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FCPT Announces Acquisition of a DaVita Kidney Care Property for $1.1 Million Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a corporate DaVita …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Upward Health Announces Contract with Clover Health to Serve Patients In Four States Under New ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against ContextLogic, ...
NextNav, a Leader in Next Generation GPS, to Combine with Spartacus Acquisition Corporation ...
Accenture Business Futures 2021 Report Identifies the Signals to Guide Companies Navigating Change ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Files Securities Class Action Against RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: ...
Zanite Acquisition Corp. Confirms Negotiations with Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions, Inc.
ImmunityBio Announces HIV Clinical Pipeline with Opening of a Phase 1 ‘HIV Cure Study’ in ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide 500 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine to U.S. Government for ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (“PSTH”) Confirms Discussions to Acquire 10% of the ...
Carbios Strengthens Its Position in Polymer Biodegradation Technologies With the Acquisition of the ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Largo Resources Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Kite's Tecartus Demonstrates High Response Rate in Adults With Relapsed or Refractory B-cell Acute ...
CONTEXTLOGIC INVESTORS: July 16, 2021 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.06.21
FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Two Property Portfolio for $2.7 Million
10.06.21
FCPT Announces Acquisition of a VCA Animal Hospital Property for $1.3 Million
08.06.21
FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Burger King Property for $1.4 Million
06.06.21
Wie man die besten Dividendenaktien findet
04.06.21
FCPT Announces Recast and Extension Of $650 Million Unsecured Credit Facility
04.06.21
FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Kum & Go Property for $1.6 Million
28.05.21
FCPT Announces Acquisition of a WellNow Urgent Care Property for $2.3 Million
17.05.21
FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Pathway Vet Alliance Property for $1.8 Million