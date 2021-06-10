FCPT Announces Acquisition of a DaVita Kidney Care Property for $1.1 Million

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a corporate DaVita Kidney Care property for $1.1 million. The property is located in a high traffic corridor in Wisconsin and is occupied under a net lease with approximately four years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.9% going-in cash capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.

