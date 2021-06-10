 
checkAd

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves New Formulation of Epclusa, Expanding Pediatric Indication to Treat Children Ages 3 and Older With Chronic Hepatitis C

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.06.2021, 23:00  |  89   |   |   

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved an expansion of the pediatric indication of Epclusa (sofosbuvir/velpatasvir) for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) to now include children as young as 3 years of age, regardless of HCV genotype or liver disease severity. The FDA approved a New Drug Application (NDA) for two strengths of an oral pellet formulation of Epclusa (sofosbuvir 200 mg/velpatasvir 50 mg and sofosbuvir 150 mg/velpatasvir 37.5 mg) developed for use by younger children who cannot swallow tablets. The recommended dosage of Epclusa in children ages 3 years and older is based on weight.

Treatment with Epclusa for 12 weeks was approved in patients without cirrhosis or with compensated cirrhosis (Child-Pugh A), and in combination with ribavirin (RBV) for patients with decompensated cirrhosis (Child-Pugh B or C). Sofosbuvir/velpatasvir is the only protease inhibitor-free, pangenotypic HCV regimen approved for patients as young as 3 years of age.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Gilead Sciences Inc!
Short
Basispreis 73,56€
Hebel 12,54
Ask 0,40
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 63,14€
Hebel 11,07
Ask 0,55
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

In the United States, as of 2018 there were approximately 35,300 to 60,500 children living with HCV and incidence has been on the rise. Mother-to-child transmission, the most common cause of HCV infection in children, increased 161% from 2009 to 2017, with intravenous drug use representing the primary driver of HCV infection among women of childbearing age.

“Gilead remains steadfast in our commitment to supporting HCV elimination. Today’s decision by the FDA represents important progress toward that goal by expanding more cure options for children living with HCV,” said Merdad Parsey, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, Gilead Sciences. “This approval adds to the robust clinical evidence supporting the safety and efficacy of Epclusa across a broad set of patients, including those with end-stage renal disease and all stages of fibrosis.”

The approval of Epclusa for children as young as 3 years of age is based on data from a Phase 2, open-label clinical trial that enrolled 41 children 3 years to less than 6 years of age to be treated with Epclusa for 12 weeks. At 12 weeks after treatment completion, Epclusa achieved a sustained virologic response (SVR12) or cure rate of 83% (34/41) among all patients, 88% (28/32) in children with HCV genotype 1, 50% (3/6) in children with HCV genotype 2, and 100% in children with HCV genotype 3 (2/2) and HCV genotype 4 (1/1). Of the seven patients who did not achieve cure, all discontinued treatment within one to 20 days of starting treatment.

Seite 1 von 4
Gilead Sciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Gilead Sciences to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, February
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves New Formulation of Epclusa, Expanding Pediatric Indication to Treat Children Ages 3 and Older With Chronic Hepatitis C Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved an expansion of the pediatric indication of Epclusa (sofosbuvir/velpatasvir) for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Upward Health Announces Contract with Clover Health to Serve Patients In Four States Under New ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against ContextLogic, ...
NextNav, a Leader in Next Generation GPS, to Combine with Spartacus Acquisition Corporation ...
Accenture Business Futures 2021 Report Identifies the Signals to Guide Companies Navigating Change ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Files Securities Class Action Against RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: ...
Zanite Acquisition Corp. Confirms Negotiations with Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions, Inc.
ImmunityBio Announces HIV Clinical Pipeline with Opening of a Phase 1 ‘HIV Cure Study’ in ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide 500 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine to U.S. Government for ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (“PSTH”) Confirms Discussions to Acquire 10% of the ...
Carbios Strengthens Its Position in Polymer Biodegradation Technologies With the Acquisition of the ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Largo Resources Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Kite's Tecartus Demonstrates High Response Rate in Adults With Relapsed or Refractory B-cell Acute ...
CONTEXTLOGIC INVESTORS: July 16, 2021 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.06.21
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) rutschen ab
09.06.21
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und BB Biotech (BBZA) ziehen an; Evotec (EVT) behauptet
08.06.21
Biotech Report: Sektor legt zu, Biogen (IDP) und Sarepta Therapeutics (AB3A) nach der Rally
07.06.21
Biotech Report: Sektor konsolidiert, MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) rutschen ab; Sernova (PSH) meldet weitere Fortschritte bei Diabetes-Studie
07.06.21
Biotech Report: Sektor konsolidiert, MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT rutschen ab; Sernova (PSH) meldet weitere Fortschritte bei Diabetes-Studie
04.06.21
Kite's Tecartus Demonstrates High Response Rate in Adults With Relapsed or Refractory B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Earning Priority Review Designation
04.06.21
Trodelvy Demonstrates Superior Outcomes to Standard of Care in Second-Line Treatment of Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer in Phase 3 ASCENT Study
04.06.21
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und BB Biotech (BBZA) klettern; US-Sektor vorbörslich durchwachsen
03.06.21
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) erholt; US-Sektor durchwachsen
02.06.21
Biotech Report: Vita34 (V3V) und Biontech (22UA) legen zu, MorphoSys (MOR) brechen ein; US-Sektor fester