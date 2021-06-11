Constellation Pharmaceuticals Provides an Update from the Ongoing MANIFEST Study of Pelabresib

Translational data support the disease-modifying potential of pelabresib

Central pathology review confirmed bone marrow fibrosis improvements observed with pelabresib treatment

Impact of pelabresib treatment observed across a wide range of myelofibrosis patient subgroups



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNST), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its expertise in epigenetics to discover and develop novel therapeutics, today announced that three posters relating to the MANIFEST clinical trial of pelabresib (CPI-0610) in myelofibrosis (MF) were published online in association with the European Hematology Association (EHA) annual meeting. The data in these posters are based on a data cutoff of September 29, 2020 from the MANIFEST Phase 2 clinical trial and reflect an analysis of pelabresib clinical and translational activity.

“We are particularly enthusiastic about the publication of centrally reviewed translational data, which describe early improvements in bone marrow fibrosis in patients treated with pelabresib, and we believe these results support our thesis of disease-modifying treatment effects that go beyond symptom management,” said Patrick Trojer, chief scientific officer of Constellation Pharmaceuticals. “We are currently enrolling patients in the Phase 3 pivotal study of MANIFEST-2 and our goal is to transform the standard of care for the treatment of myelofibrosis.”

Data Highlights

Translational data, across all three arms of the Phase 2 MANIFEST study, support the disease-modifying potential of pelabresib