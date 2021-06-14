SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global premium bottled water market size is anticipated to reach USD 17.60 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2028. Growing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of consuming premium bottled water containing minerals and pure elements are projected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Most Americans prefer bottled drinking water as they find it to be a safer and more convenient option than tap water. Moreover, the rising need for eco-friendly packaging of premium bottled water is offering lucrative growth opportunities for existing manufacturers and new entrants in the market.